Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan beats Pacers on buzzer for team’s sixth straight win

After Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan knocked down a three-pointer on buzzer, a one-legged swell to lead the Bulls to a 108-106 win over the Indiana Pacers Friday afternoon, he was several steps behind the three-point line and both arms in the air.

As his teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate, DeRozan felt only one emotion: relief.

“To get that shot in, we fought that entire fourth quarter, feeling like nothing was coming our way on either side,” said DeRozan after taking the Bulls’ sixth straight win. “We couldn’t get a rebound. We couldn’t get going offensively. It felt like we were getting beat up here and there. So it was a big relief for me.”

After Coby White dove to the ground to secure a rebound on the defense, DeRozan received the ball to dribble up the field with about nine seconds left in the game. Acting Bulls head coach Chris Fleming said he was considering using a timeout but saw that DeRozan had some wiggle room to operate. DeRozan looked at Zach LaVine, got a screen from Nikola Vucevic and said he considered passing the ball before looking up and finding that there were only a few seconds left.

“By the time I looked up at the clock, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to make something happen,'” DeRozan said. “I was just trying to get enough space, lift it up, get it over and once it left my hand it felt good.”

It was only the second game-winning buzzer-beater in DeRozan’s career, and his first since January 2013, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. Since Jimmy Butler in December 2016, no Bulls player had hit a game-winning basket at the buzzer.

DeRozan, who finished with 28 points, was the league’s most prolific goalscorer in the last period this season. He leads the NBA in total points and points per game in the fourth quarter. He was the steady hand for the Bulls in moments of clutch this season, but hadn’t had a chance to take such a win during his first season in Chicago.

Not until Friday, when DeRozan led the Bulls to victory with what LaVine called the “New Year’s Eve Heave” on Twitter after the game.

“I’m a firm believer in it, as long as I have time, I’ll get a chance,” DeRozan said. “I always take that approach in a game. Understanding everything isn’t going to be perfect…sometimes it’s going to be rough nights, and you have to understand, as long as there’s time on that clock you can think of something to do to make a win. We did that tonight.”

The Bulls’ six-game winning streak is their longest since December 2017. Their 23-10 record matches the Brooklyn Nets for best in the Eastern Conference, but they top the standings because they own the tiebreaker.

The Bulls have managed to continue their winning streak despite a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak in December. They had sidelined as many as 10 players at one point in the month, leading to the NBA’s first two postponed games of the season. Currently, both Lonzo Ball and head coach Billy Donovan are still sidelined in health and safety protocols, with Alex Caruso out with a foot injury.

“We’ve been fighting the COVID protocols with our coach and our players lately, it felt like two months,” DeRozan said. “To enable the team to hold on, to persevere as we do and to close out the year as the apex of our conference, it speaks volumes about the type of team we are. And the type of team we can be as once we’re back at full power.”