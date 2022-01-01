Minnesota Football: Evaluating Year 5 of the PJ Fleck Era

Pre-season expectations

Rank: B+

Back at Big Ten Media Days in July, Cleveland.com their predicted finish published for the Big Ten West, based on a poll of 34 voters, including one beat writer for each team:

1. Wisconsin, 233 points (29 votes in first place)

2. Iowa, 202 points (5)

3. Northwest, 160 points

4. Minnesota, 146 points

5. Nebraska, 91.5 points

6. Purdue, 72.5 points

7. Illinois, 47 points

And here’s the current standings as of the end of the regular season:

1. Iowa (10-2 overall, 7-2 B1G)

2. Minnesota (8-4, 6-3)

2. Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3)

2. Purdue (8-4, 6-3)

5. Illinois (5-7, 4-5)

6. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8)

7. Northwest (3-9, 1-8)

Clearly, voters are overestimating Northwestern and Nebraska and underestimating Minnesota and Purdue. Since the Big Ten split into divisions in 2011, the Gophers have only finished second or better in their division three times. The 2014 team, led by Jerry Kill, finished in second place to Nebraska. Fleck led the program to a first place tie with Wisconsin in 2019 and most recently tied for second place with Wisconsin and Purdue in 2021.

Minnesota has only won six or more conference games seven times in the history of the program, and only twice since 1973. Before 2021, the last time was in 2019, so Fleck is responsible for both.

Our readers here at The Daily Gopher were right in their predictions:

31% of respondents predicted eight regular season wins.

Based on our staff’s predictions, gopherguy05 and I both predicted an 8-4 finish. Everyone else predicted a regular season record of 9-3 or better.

The individual game predictions that stand out:

8 out of 10 predicted a loss to Ohio State

10 out of 10 predicted a win at Bowling Green

10 out of 10 predicted a win over Illinois

5 out of 10 predicted a loss to Iowa

6 out of 10 predicted a win over Indiana

6 out of 10 predicted a win over Wisconsin

Most predicted a loss to Ohio State, the Iowa game was basically a coin flip, no one expected a loss to Bowling Green or Illinois, and only a small majority believed Minnesota would prevail in their last two games against Indiana and Wisconsin. The Gophers finished 2-2 in the month of November, but I don’t know if anyone could have predicted Minnesota would lose to Illinois and beat Wisconsin.

Historically, Flecks’ winning percentage (.603) is the best of a Minnesota coach to date during his first five seasons since Bernie Biermans’ second tenure as head coach (.644).

insult

Quality: C-

Offensive Coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. was fired for a reason.

But first, credit where credit is due. The Gophers weathered a storm by running back, first losing Mohamed Ibrahim to a ruptured Achilles tendon in the season opener and then seeing Trey Potts taken to hospital by ambulance during the Purdue game due to an undisclosed condition that will leave him with the rest of the game. sidelined the match. year. Cam Wiley also chose to enter the transfer portal mid-season and Bryce Williams sustained his own end-of-season injury against Northwestern.

Minnesota were able to keep the ground game rolling for the most part thanks to their experienced offensive line. Conner Olson, Sam Schlueter, Blaise Andries, Daniel Faalele and John Michael Schmitz have not missed a game all season, paving the way for a rushed strike averaging 198.1 yards per game. Redshirt freshman Ky Thomas and true freshman MarKeise Bucky Irving also deserve credit for answering the call when they suddenly found themselves at the top of the depth chart. Thomas finished the season with 824 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and Irving rushed for 699 yards and four touchdowns. And neither of them started a game until mid-season.

But enough about the ground game. The air raid (or lack thereof) cost Sanford his job. The only teams to try fewer passes than Minnesota this season were the Service Academies: Navy, Army, and Air Force. The Gophers were ranked 119th nationally in passing offenses, averaging 162 passing yards per game. Tanner Morgan, in his fourth year as a starting quarterback, barely threw more touchdowns (10) than interceptions (9). And the receiving corps struggled to find a consistent playmaker outside of Chris Autman-Bell, who himself would often disappear. He had two or fewer receptions in six games this season.

Defense

Class A

We don’t talk enough about defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

This season was his best work yet as the Gopher finished 7th nationally in rushing defense (97.5 rushing yards allowed per game), 9th in passing defense (181.2 passing yards allowed per game ) and 9th in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game). ). That’s even more impressive when you remember how terrible the defense was in 2020, finishing 102nd in hasty defense (207.1 rushing yards allowed per game) and 70th in scoring defense (30.1 points allowed). per match).

The Gophers have landed a few impact players from the transfer portal. Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens became the team’s lead tackler, helping Mariano Sori-Marin reclaim his position after struggling to do too much a season ago. Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney anchored the deepest line of defense Minnesota has had in years. Rush end Boye Mafe led the team with 10 loss tackles and seven sacks, closely followed by Thomas Rush with 7.5 loss tackles and 5.5 sacks. DeAngelo Trill Carter continued his rise as a defensive tackle alongside Pinckney, noting five tackles for losses, one sack and three quarterback rushes.

In the secondary, true freshman cornerback, Justin Walley grabbed a starting spot mid-season to bolster an experienced unit led by seniors Coney Durr, Justus Harris and Jordan Howden. He even led the team with seven pass breakups, in addition to one interception. Tyler Nubin finished third on the team in tackles (52) and first in interceptions (3).

This was easily the best defense Gophers fans have seen in years.

Special teams

Grade B

I’m not sure what happened to Matthew Trickett since he moved out of Kent State. In three seasons with the Golden Flashes, he was 47-of-57 (82.5%) on field goals. In one season with Minnesota, Trickett was 17-of-25 (68%). His misses were everywhere too. He was 4-of-6 between 20-29 yards, 8-of-9 between 30-39 yards, 4-of-6 between 40-49 yards and 1-of-4 over 50 yards. The Gophers desperately need consistency with placekicker.

With Dragan Kesich fielding kickoffs for the second straight season, Minnesota was once again one of the top teams in the country in kickoff return coverage, finishing 12th nationally after averaging 16.67 yards per kickoff return. The Gophers were fourth nationally in point return defense, averaging 2.33 yards per return. Punter Mark Crawford averaged 41.72 yards per punt, dropping 24 of his 47 punts within the 20-yard line.

Conversely, Minnesota had virtually no return game, which has become a staple of sorts under Fleck. The Gophers market pretty much catches it all, ranking 120th nationwide in kickoff returns (16.06 yards per kickoff return) and 52nd in point returns (9.07 yards per point return).

Recruitment

Grade B

Solid but unspectacular would be an apt description of the Minnesota Flecks recruiting so far and this latest recruiting class was no exception. The class finished 10th in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally, with a pair of four-star defensive linemen headlining the signees. It was a smaller class than usual due to the current roster crisis, but 10 of the 18 signatories had scholarship offers from multiple Power 5 programs. I understand people have higher expectations of Fleck on the hiring path, but I’m happy to trust his assessments as long as the team continues to produce on the field.