Tennis Australia implements daily rapid antigen testing for staff to avoid disruptions from COVID-19





Loading However, most of the leading female players, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, will be playing in Adelaide next week. Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has said planning for the 2022 season was much more difficult than a year ago when the 2021 Australian Open was postponed to February and dozens of players were forced into two weeks of harsh quarantine, seriously disrupting their training schedules. . Russian world No. 26 Daria Kasatkina Said Players Are Excited To Be Back In Australia We feel much better than last year, said Phillip Island Trophy winner Kasatkina last February. Loading Because last year was a big challenge for everyone to go through the quarantine, and then fight. It was really tough mentally and physically. If it were quarantine [again] this year I doubt many players would do that [choose] come. But now it’s a very different picture. Tiley said the positive cases would be managed appropriately. The process of entering is a 72 hour test before you enter, a negative test when you arrive, isolate until you get a negative result. You have to show proof of that negative test to get your accreditation, and then there’s a whole bunch of protocols to coach the players on what to do, Tiley said. They are well versed in doing this all over the world. We are dealing with a variant that is challenging because it is highly contagious. Our challenge this year will be positive cases. We modeled the potential of positive cases. There will be positive cases. Polands world No.231 Urszula Radwaska was one of the latest players to test positive. Loading Unfortunately, 2022 is not off to a good start for me, Radwaska said on Twitter on Saturday. Today I tested positive for COVID in Melbourne. Despite the strong symptoms, I hope I recover quickly. Tennis Australia has adjusted its health and safety schedule for the various Australian events in recent weeks due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in NSW. The staff – accredited personnel at the tournament venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide – will be required to have a negative result on a rapid antigen test every day.

