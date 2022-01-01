A challenging, but special year for women’s hockey

2021 was a special year, not just for women’s hockey but for all athletes. The past two years have been challenging. In 2020, when we were at our peak, the Olympics were postponed to 2021. It is very difficult for a top athlete to push himself mentally and physically for an extra year, especially for an event like the Olympics where you are supposed to give 100 percent.

But the Sports Authority of India and Hockey India made it easier for us. They made sure we ate healthy, were well maintained and stayed

motivated by the lockdown period. April-May, when the second wave was at its peak, was a stressful time. We knew we were safe with the SAI, but we were concerned about our parents. The coaching staff was constantly talking to us to make sure everything was okay and that we were doing well mentally and emotionally. Hockey India made sure that the technical staff regularly checked on our well-being.

Although 2021 ended without us on the podium, the affection we received from all over India after returning from the Olympics was overwhelming. I have to admit that fourth place gave us a sense of accomplishment, especially having finished last in 2016. The love we have received gives us great confidence to do well in the years to come.

There have been many firsts in the past year and a half. We learned something new called Zoom. When we were first told that our meetings would take place through this app, we didn’t even know what the word virtual meant. We didn’t know what quarantine was or what Zoom meetings were. We had no idea about bio-bubbles.

Getting used to the virtual world was very difficult, especially during the lockdown months because you are so used to the physical presence of your coach, and face-to-face communication has a lot of impact. But the coaching staff were brilliant in their role, talking to each of us individually and as a team. They made us feel safe. They got everything we needed.

Tokyo was absolutely special. With so much happening in their country with Covid, our hosts especially the volunteers and the people of Japan made it easy for us. There was no panic; when someone tested positive, they had a plan in place. There was a great atmosphere in the Olympic Village. The testing was incredibly well managed and the area where food was served was never crowded.

One day, when we were going from the village to the stadium, someone was holding a sign that read: You win a medal or not, you are still a champion to us. Just be happy. That made me realize how passionate the people in Japan are to say that they will always love and respect athletes, whether they win or lose, that’s very important to us. This passion was evident in the volunteers who went out of their way to help us with whatever we needed.

We didn’t celebrate winning the last two games against South Africa and Ireland in the round-robin league because our fate to make it to the quarter-finals depended on the game Ireland vs. Britain. If Ireland lost, we would go into the quarters to play against Australia. I remember not seeing that match because of the tension. I did stretches while the match was going on. Someone came and told me we were done.

Our coach Sjoerd Marijne then called us for an interview and aroused our confidence. He asked us to start as if it were a new tournament. And we started again, beating Australia in the quarterfinals. It still warms my heart that many woke up early at home to watch us play that game.

But something that will always hurt me more than losing the bronze medal game is our loss to Argentina in the semifinals. It was a close match and we could have won it. In the final few moments, Gurjit flexed her stick, but missed the post by inches. That game would have changed our lives if we’d won.

This column first appeared in print on January 1, 2022 under the title Playing In Difficult Times. Rampal captained the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics