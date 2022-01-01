Full sports calendar 2022 – Sportstar





From the major events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the men’s football world cup and much more, here is the complete sports calendar for 2022:- January Jan 9 – Feb 6: African Cup of Nations – Cameroon Jan 14 – Feb 5: Men’s Cricket World Cup U19 – West Indies January 17-30: Australian Open January 20 – February 6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup February February 4-20: Beijing Winter Olympics Jammu and Kashmir-based alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan is the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Beijing Winter Olympics. – GETTY IMAGES Feb 19-27: World Para Archery Championships – Dubai March March 3-6: Women’s World Championship (Golf) March 4-13: Paralympic Winter Games March 4 – April 3: ODI Women’s World Cup – New Zealand March 16-20: All England Open (Super 1000) – Birmingham March 18-20: World Indoor Athletics Championships – Belgrade (Serbia) March 20: Bahrain F1 Grand Prix March 27: F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia April Indian Premier League (probably, but dates not announced) April 4-10: Masters Tournament (Golf) April 10: F1 Australian Grand Prix April 24: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (subject to change) Can Indian Premier League (probably, but dates not announced) May 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals – Bangkok May 8: F1 Miami Grand Prix (subject to FIA circuit homologation) May 13-19: World Swimming Championships May 16 – June 5: French Open May 22: F1 Spanish Grand Prix (subject to change) May 27 – June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun – Baku, Azerbaijan May 28: UEFA Champions League Final – Saint Petersburg May 29: Monaco F1 Grand Prix ALSO READ – 2021 – a year of highlights for Indian cricket June- June 12: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix June 19: F1 Canadian Grand Prix June 27 – July 10: Wimbledon July July 1-24: Tour de France July 1-17: Women’s Hockey World Cup July 2-19: NBA 2021-22 Final July 6-31: UEFA Womens Euro – England July 9-22: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun – South Korea Changwon July 10: F1 Austrian Grand Prix July 14-17: The Open Championship July 15-24: World Championships in Athletics – Oregon (USA) July 24: F1 French Grand Prix July 28 – August 8: Commonwealth Games July 31: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix August Aug 1-6: World U20 Athletics Championships – Cali (Colombia) Aug 21-28: World Badminton Championships – Japan August 28: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Aug 29 – Sep 11: US Open ALSO READ – 2021 year in sports – stars of the Tokyo Olympics September September 4: F1 Netherlands Grand Prix Sept 7-8: Diamond League Final – Zurich September 10-18: Wrestling World Championships September 10-25: Asian Games – Hangzhou, China September 11: F1 Italian Grand Prix September 25: F1 Russian Grand Prix October October 2: F1 Singapore Grand Prix (subject to change) Oct 3-9: World Archery Championships – Yankton October 9: F1 Japanese Grand Prix Oct 16 – Nov 13: Men’s T20 World Cup – Australia October 23: F1 USA Grand Prix October 30: F1 Mexican Grand Prix November Nov 13: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix November 20: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Nov 21 – Dec 18: FIFA Men’s World Cup – Qatar December December 14-18: Final Badminton World Tour – Guangzhou With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the above dates are subject to change.

