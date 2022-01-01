Full sports calendar 2022 – Sportstar

Connect with us

From the major events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the men’s football world cup and much more, here is the complete sports calendar for 2022:-

January

Jan 9 – Feb 6: African Cup of Nations – Cameroon

Jan 14 – Feb 5: Men’s Cricket World Cup U19 – West Indies

January 17-30: Australian Open

January 20 – February 6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup

February

February 4-20: Beijing Winter Olympics

Jammu and Kashmir-based alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan is the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Beijing Winter Olympics. – GETTY IMAGES

Feb 19-27: World Para Archery Championships – Dubai

March

March 3-6: Women’s World Championship (Golf)

March 4-13: Paralympic Winter Games

March 4 – April 3: ODI Women’s World Cup – New Zealand

March 16-20: All England Open (Super 1000) – Birmingham

March 18-20: World Indoor Athletics Championships – Belgrade (Serbia)

March 20: Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

March 27: F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

April

Indian Premier League (probably, but dates not announced)

April 4-10: Masters Tournament (Golf)

April 10: F1 Australian Grand Prix

April 24: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (subject to change)

Can

Indian Premier League (probably, but dates not announced)

May 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals – Bangkok

May 8: F1 Miami Grand Prix (subject to FIA circuit homologation)

May 13-19: World Swimming Championships

May 16 – June 5: French Open

May 22: F1 Spanish Grand Prix (subject to change)

May 27 – June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun – Baku, Azerbaijan

May 28: UEFA Champions League Final – Saint Petersburg

May 29: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

June-

June 12: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 19: F1 Canadian Grand Prix

June 27 – July 10: Wimbledon

July

July 1-24: Tour de France

July 1-17: Women’s Hockey World Cup

July 2-19: NBA 2021-22 Final

July 6-31: UEFA Womens Euro – England

July 9-22: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun – South Korea Changwon

July 10: F1 Austrian Grand Prix

July 14-17: The Open Championship

July 15-24: World Championships in Athletics – Oregon (USA)

July 24: F1 French Grand Prix

July 28 – August 8: Commonwealth Games

July 31: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

August

Aug 1-6: World U20 Athletics Championships – Cali (Colombia)

Aug 21-28: World Badminton Championships – Japan

August 28: F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Aug 29 – Sep 11: US Open

September

September 4: F1 Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept 7-8: Diamond League Final – Zurich

September 10-18: Wrestling World Championships

September 10-25: Asian Games – Hangzhou, China

September 11: F1 Italian Grand Prix

September 25: F1 Russian Grand Prix

October

October 2: F1 Singapore Grand Prix (subject to change)

Oct 3-9: World Archery Championships – Yankton

October 9: F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Oct 16 – Nov 13: Men’s T20 World Cup – Australia

October 23: F1 USA Grand Prix

October 30: F1 Mexican Grand Prix

November

Nov 13: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

November 20: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nov 21 – Dec 18: FIFA Men’s World Cup – Qatar

December

December 14-18: Final Badminton World Tour – Guangzhou

With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the above dates are subject to change.

