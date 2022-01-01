Why Seattle CANNOT trade Russell Wilson; plus, the strategy that powers Miami’s winning streak and more





In the first three versions of the Carroll era, the Seahawks knocked it out of the park. From 2010 to 2012, Carroll, GM John Schneider and Co. Earl Thomas, Golden Tate, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, Bobby Wagner and Wilson, forming the basis for a championship program. But since those three years of drafting excellence, Seattle just hasn’t been chosen so successfully. And this isn’t just a fleeting trend — it’s been nearly a decade. The past nine drafts have yielded a gem here and there (SEE: Day 2 receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett), but for the most part the yields have been meager. So, with that as background, why would the Seahawks give up their most valuable piece to suddenly bet on their suspicious draft? Wilson is an elite quarterback, the most sought-after commodity in the NFL. They are supposed to turn voluntarily That for the lottery tickets that are draws? And in case you haven’t started your preparation for 2022 yet, this QB lesson looks like far less attractive than recent crops. This is why the Seahawks need to move forward with Wilson as a franchise player. Upgrade the roster around him so he can thrive as his athleticism declines and his game changes in the last nine of his career. I know some quarterbacks today are capable of playing well into their 40s, but the Seahawks need to focus on a five-year plan based on Wilson’s age and contract situation. The veteran has two years left on a $140 million four-year deal. With an average annual salary of $35 million, the deal resets the market in 2019, making Russ the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. But of course the market passed him by in the years that followed. Despite Wilson’s underpowered, injury-ridden 2021 campaign, the Seahawks must sweeten the pot to bring the quarterback’s average annual salary to $40 million, which is the new standard for top quarterbacks. A contract extension/increase would not only help mend the relationship with Wilson, but it would also give the team more flexibility in the salary cap to attract some of the incumbent veterans Seattle needs to bridge the gap with its divisional rivals in the difficult time. NFC West to close. To his credit, Carroll knows that the last part is a need. “If you look around our division, and you look at when the Cardinals were really rolling and they had all their boys, they had a lot of star players on their football team. Like, National Football League stars,” Carroll said this week. “The Rams looked like they were pretty loaded too. You could tell. The Niners have a lot of firepower. “We like what we have, but you have to admire what the other teams have and recognize that they have great players there too. It’s really balanced.”

