Justin Langer future, contract, Australia vs England, Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, Pat Cummins

When Justin Langer and his manager James Henderson sit down with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley later this summer, they are sure to present an irrefutable argument for a new contract.
Cricket, as Michel Vaughan noted in his interview with the Herald Suns Sam Landsberger, is about results. Wins and losses. And Australia won the T20 World Cup in foreign conditions against the odds, then backed it up with three dominant Ashes tests.
Whatever the players’ grievances with Langer and there were enough to warrant significant turmoil in 2021, winning is a perfect remedy. Critics of Langers claim the paper is over the top, but his supporters say it demonstrates his ability to listen, learn and evolve.
Unfortunately, the debate over his future as an Australian coach is incomplete. As far as I know, there are three scenarios for him and CA.
A) Langer resigns or is not offered a new contract
B) Langer will remain in his current position, responsible for all three formats, or
C) Cricket Australia splits position and Langer continues to coach the test team but resigns from his cue ball duties.
(Dividing the role) I think that’s always something to look at, chief selector George Bailey said recently.
I think depending on who the coach is, who the captain is, what your kind of mix is in terms of how many players are across different formats, all those things that are constantly changing, they’ll probably give you a different answer as to where you’re going. could go with that.
But there is a fourth option to consider if Cricket Australia wants to split the role due to increasing workloads.
It would see Langer stay Australias T20 as a one-day bus, but step aside for Andrew McDonald (or another highly rated bus) to take control of the Test team.
It may seem counterintuitive given how successful Langer has been as a Test batter compared to a short form batter (he only played eight ODIs), but the sport is littered with examples of great coaches excelling in an ability few have before. possible while they were playing.
Langers’ grittiness and determination as an opener didn’t make him a great Test coach, just as Kevin Sheedys’ defensive trappings in the back pocket didn’t stop Essendon from playing attractive football with flair and pzazz. The late Ken Judge was the complete opposite: an offensive player but a defensive coach.
We are determined to see Langer through the prism of a test match, when in fact his performance as a player doesn’t necessarily match his qualities as a coach.
As a coach, Langer has kept the Ashes overseas and won an Ashes on these shores, but it was during this past summer’s Test series when serious concerns began to circulate around his coaching style.
He is a three-time BBL winning coach and now has a T20 World Cup to add to his cabinet. At the very least, these results plus a semi-final appearance in the 2019 ODI World Cup are comparable to his test performance anyway.
You could argue that the recent World Cup win was his greatest achievement, given the circumstances and the fact that Australia had never won the tournament before, even more than the Ashes of 2019.
Less tangible are Langers’ strengths and how they fit into the game’s three formats. Fox Cricket spoke to players who have been coached or worked closely with Langer. The common thread was how meticulously he planned and how much he cared about the team’s results and the player’s improvement.
As one source noted, Langer is like an AFL coach. He’s at his best when he can plan important match-ups, narrow the group’s focus on a few key elements and execute in a matter of hours: that’s white-ball cricket. The Scorchers and Western Australian cricket loved him for this.
His former teammates admit how intense he was as a teammate, which was part of the reason he became the player he did. Even though they loved playing with him, some aren’t sure how they would have managed to play in the Testarena under such intensity if he had been their coach.
Focusing solely on white-ball cricket will allow Langers to spend more time at home, offering more hours exploring game innovation and studying global trends, taking advantage of a narrower job description and leading Australia’s short-form ambitions with a keen eye for Big Bash talents too.
If his focus is solely on red ball cricket, his greatest qualities as a coach may be lost in the T20 and one-day arenas and Australia will be poorer.
If its focus is on everything – all three formats away from home for more than 300 days a year – Cricket Australia risks a repeat of last summer, when even Michael Hussey admitted in his Code Sports piece that his old friend was burned out.
While Langer has every right to ask the world when he starts contract negotiations, a scaled-down job description (for no less money if the game can afford it) would be a smart move for him, the players and the governing body.
As Ricky Ponting did in Langers’ 100th Test, sometimes the best move is to protect someone from themselves.
