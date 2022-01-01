Georgia football vs. Michigan Final Score, Commentary from Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.

Georgia lost 41-24 to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship on December 4. It will be the second CFB final between the teams after Alabama won the title 26-23 in 2018 in Atlanta.

Lake:Analysis: Georgia Dominates Michigan in Orange Bowl, Advances to National Championship

Michigan football scores first touchdown against UGA defense

Michigan scores on a 35-yard touchdown to come within 34-11 of Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinals.

10:46am UGA Defensive End ChazChambliss Ejected For Targeting

Georgia’s defensive end Chaz Chambliss is sent off in the closing minutes of Orange Bowl for questionable targeting.

James Cook, born in Miami, Dalvin Cook’s brother, catches a 39-yard touchdown from quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia takes a 34-3 lead with 11:11 to play.

10:08 AM UGA football leads 27-3 and enters fourth quarter

The Bulldogs lead Michigan by 24 points as they enter the fourth quarter of the Orange Bowl matchup of the CFP Semifinals.

9:50 pm Nakobe Dean troops fumble

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean forces a fumble in Michigan recovered by Devonte Wyatt, Bulldogs take over at 47 of their own with a 27-3 lead.

9:3 pm Derion Kendrick with second interception

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick knocks down an interception in the end zone, his second of the game, and the Bulldogs thwart Michigan’s first drive of the second half after the Wolverines raced to UGA’s 19. Georgia takes over with a 20-27-3 lead.

9:28 p.m. Michigan gets second half kick-off

Georgia defeated the Wolverines 330-101 in the first half and starts the second half with a 27-3 lead.

20:56 Stetson Bennett closes deep with Jeremaine Burton for TD

Stetson Bennett goes deep to the right for Jermaine Burton on a 57-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs open a 27-3 lead with 1:38 to go.

20:46 James Cook big catch leads to field goal

Stetson Bennett connected with James Cook running back on a 53-yard catch in a single cover. The Bulldogs couldn’t make it into the end zone, but Jack Podlesny scored a 28-yard field goal. Georgia leads 20-3 with 3:50 to go at the half.

8:37 p.m. Michigan gets on the leaderboard

Jake Moody launches a 36-yard field goal to narrow Georgia’s lead to 17-3 with 7:16 left at halftime. A 42-yard pass from Cade McNamara to Roman Wilson, who defeated Derion Kendrick, set the score.

20:28 Jack Podlesny extends the lead to 17-0.

Jack Podlesny 43-yard field goal with 12:26 left in the first half boosts the Bulldogs lead to 17-0. Stetson Bennett with a 20m run on the drive.

20:05 Kenny McIntosh gets tricky

Georgia pulled a trick. Running back Kenny McIntosh took a handoff and hit Adonai Mitchell with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Georgia leads 14-0 in the first quarter with 4:41 to go,

Brock Bowers TD puts Georgia ahead

Brock Bowers with 3 catches on the opening drive including a 9-yard TD pass from Stetson Bennett. Georgia leads 7-0 with 10:49 to go in the first quarter. Bowers just set a one-season touchdown record in Georgia with 12.

19:12 The officials tonight

It’s a Big 12 crew working on the game tonight. The referee is Scott Campbell.

7:02 PM It’s Alabama vs. …

It’s not even 37 minutes before kick-off and both teams are on the field to warm up. You think they got the word in the locker room that Alabama was about to finish Cincinnati. Final Score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6.

5:59 p.m. Georgia walk-on brother of Michigan assistant

Former Georgia graduate assistant George Helow is a linebackers coach for Michigan. His brother Matthew is a walk-on linebacker for the Bulldogs who is unclothed tonight. Matthew and George come from Jacksonville in a family with 10 children.

17:52 Jim Harbaugh on his connection to Georgia

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean said this week that he would not be making the trip here for the game, as his brother-in-law, Jim Harbaugh, coaches Michigan. Joani Crean, Tom’s wife and Jim’s sister, was in South Florida with their daughters this week.

I’ll watch it on TV, Tom Crean said. My son Riley will be here and “watch closely.

Jim Harbaugh said his sister hasn’t said who she’s supporting.

Tom Crean is like a brother to John and I,” he said. “We were so excited when Joani started dating Tom and when they got married it was like having a second brother for me. Over the years, he’s just been great. What a guy. What a great brother, person, coach, father. He’s so rock solid.

17:16 John Madden’s family connection to Michigan

Michigan freshman quarterback Jesse Madden of Oakland, California, is the grandson of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden who died suddenly this week.

“Jesse on our team, he is adored,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “He contributes, has been a big factor in our success. The day John Madden died I looked over there and saw Jesse Madden, there is a Madden on the football field who is contributing to the success of this team, and his grandfather would be very proud.” “

Jesse Madden’s only appearance this season was against Northern Illinois

17:29 Wolverines prepared for heat in Florida

Michigan’s last outdoor game was the 42-27 win over Ohio State on Nov. 27, when the temperature was 29 degrees with snow at kick-off.

The Wolverines have been in South Florida for almost a week now, so they are used to the heat. Update 6:15pm: Should have mentioned it sooner but it’s 76 degrees with temperatures expected to be 70s throughout the game.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who drove Hassan Haskins back, told the team, “Stay hydrated, drink water. We just rehearsed — we’re just going in and just trying to get used to the weather and the humidity and stuff and things like that. He keeps telling us to drink water and stuff, so we definitely did, and we’re getting used to the humidity and the heat.”

5:03 PM Strength vs Strength Intriguing Matchup

Georgia has what is widely regarded as the nation’s best front seven, but Michigan counters with an offensive line dubbed the Joe Moore Award winner for the nation’s top front unit.

We are well aware that especially their front in their box is very talented, but I think the heart and soul of our attack is our O-line, and I think if someone in the country is going to block them, it will be our guys, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. I think we take good care of them.

Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt are part of a line that includes talented sophomore Jalen Carter and defensive end Travon Walker.

Then on the second tier is Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and two other players expected to play in the NFL in Channing Tindall and Quay Walker.

It’s going to be a train wreck inside, said Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. I mean it’s two smashmouth teams going head to head and stamina will play a big part in that, whoever is able to win the fourth quarter, whoever is able to win the line of scrimmage late in the game becomes the key to who wins the game.

16:48 JT Daniels update

Georgias practices were closed to the media this week in a recent change in policy. ESPN’s Holly Rowe was allowed to look inside on Wednesday.

She watched quarterback JT Daniels practice.

He looked good, she said Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show.

She said all the projected Georgia starters made the trip to Florida.

Kirby Smart said on Wednesday that Stetson Bennett will remain the starting quarterback.