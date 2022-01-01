Pablo Carreno Busta gives Spain winning start to ATP Cup | tennis news

Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain a winning start to the ATP Cup on Saturday when he defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-4 7-6 (4) in Group A of the lucrative men’s team tournament.

Carreno Busta, who led the Spanish team in the absence of Rafa Nadal, looked rusty at first, going 0-3 to the troublesome Chilean lefthander at the start of both sets.

The world No. 20 showed plenty of struggle and no little class to get the job done in straight sets, rising again from 1-3 in the second stanza tiebreaker to claim the win as Tabilo pulled in a forehand return.

“The start of the match was very, very difficult, he played good tennis,” said Carreno Busta at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

“It was the first game of the year… but I’m happy because I was always fighting and at the end of the game I played a lot better than at the beginning.”

Federico Delbonis previously made light work of Aleksandre Metreveli with a 6-1 6-2 win at the Sydney Super Dome to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in their Group D draw against Georgia.

The third edition of the $10 million ATP Cup has 16 teams divided into four groups playing at two venues in Sydney’s Olympic Park.

The absence of Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer for various reasons has robbed the event of some luster, but 14 of the world’s top 20 players are in action as they prepare for the start of the Australian Open on January 17.

The world’s number four, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will start his 2022 campaign later on Saturday in the Greek case against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Group D.

Daniil Medvedev, second in the world rankings behind Djokovic, will represent reigning champions Russia on Sunday in their opening Group B game against France.

