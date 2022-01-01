Sports
‘The idea is to grow the game’: Winter classic brings new hockey training facility to the subway – WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) As part of the Winter Classic, the NHL and Minnesota Wilds Legacy Project will install a training facility on dry land on the upper level of the Northeast Ice Arena.
There will be many kids from different backgrounds from the Northeast Arena who will benefit the most, said Wayne Peterson, the Wilds director of community relations and hockey partnerships.
We chose Northeast Ice Arena because they don’t have the facilities like Edina, Stillwater, Woodbury, Eden Prairie, as they have, said Peterson. It will level the playing field a bit.
The facility will serve many different youth hockey groups, including the Minneapolis high school teams and the free clinics of Herb Brooks Foundations, an organization that has played much of this project.
There was a time when Minneapolis and St. Paul ruled hockey in this state. So the idea is to grow the game. Yes, in urban areas, but it is now also a problem in suburban and rural areas. It’s an expensive sport. There are barriers to entry, said Jon Cherney, executive director of the Herb Brooks Foundation.
In addition to the training room, there will also be a mentor room.
Many Minneapolis and Hennepin County law enforcement officers, as well as the Herb Brooks Foundation, will use that space to counsel children, Peterson said.
The project is scheduled to be completed this spring.
It’s going to be a real collaboration to help the game grow for kids, which really fits what Herb has always wanted to do, Cherney said.
The training facility is being designed by Wilds Strength and Conditioning Coach, Sean Skahan. He will be using the same company that designed the same room in TRIA Rink, where the Wild practice.
