Georgia plunges into College Football Playoff title game with Michigan defeat

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Georgia gets another chance to try to beat Alabama and eventually end a 41-year drought without a national championship.

Less than a month after the No. 3 Bulldogs fell for the first time this season, against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, they secured a rematch by No. 2 Michigan 34-11 to dismantle in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night.

Georgia plays the No. 1 Alabama in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T on January 10 (8:00 PM ET, ESPN and ESPN App) in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs will try to end a seven-game run against the Crimson Tide.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will try to beat his mentor, Nick Saban, for the first time after losing four in a row. The Bulldogs had a lead in each of those four defeats, including double digits in three of them. Saban is 25-1 against his former assistants, losing to Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher for the first time this season.

It is the second time Alabama and Georgia have played in the CFP National Championship; the Tide won 26-23 in overtime in Atlanta at the end of the 2017 season.

Georgia will try to win its first national championship since 1980. Alabama will aim to win its seventh under Saban since 2009 and its second consecutive title in his tenure (2011-12). Saban is 9-2 against the Bulldogs while coaching at LSU and Alabama.

It was quite a setback for the Bulldogs, who looked outgunned on December 4 in a 41-24 loss to the Tide. They overwhelmed Michigan, which made its first appearance in the CFP and enjoyed a revival under coach Jim. Harbaugh. Georgia scored on each of his first five possessions and never scored (the clock ran up on his last drive) to build a 27-3 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs are the first team to score on their first five possessions of a CFP game.

Georgia put the finishing touches on the Wolverines when quarterback Stetson Bennett lofted a 39-yard touchdown pass to race James Cook back down the left sideline at 11:11 to go for a 31-point lead. Bennett, who was thrashed in the back by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett just after he threw, raised his arms after Cook slid behind two defenders for the score.

Bennett, a former walk-on, played one of the best games of his college career, completing 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards with three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs took the opening kick-off and drove 80 yards in seven games for a touchdown, with Bennett throwing a 9-yard touchdown to freshman Brock Bowers for a 7-0 lead. It was Bowers’ 12th scoring reception, which set a record for one season in Georgia.

With 4:41 to go into the first quarter, a traffic jam in Georgia Kenny McIntosh took a handoff to the right, stopped and threw an 18-yard touchdown to Adonai Mitchell to make it 14-0. The Bulldogs had that trick in their pocket for a while; McIntosh became the first Georgia backback to throw a score since Thomas Brown had one against Florida in 2005.

After Jack Podlesny kicked a pair of field goals to take the lead to 20-3 late in the first half, Bennett struck again with a 57-yard touchdown to Jermaine Burton down the right sideline to take Georgia’s advantage to 27-3 with 1 :38 left in half.

Bennett completed his first nine passes and finished 16-for-22 for 234 yards with two touchdowns in the first half. Georgia’s 330 yards offense in the first two quarters was more than the Wolverines had allowed in 12 of their first 13 games this season.

Meanwhile, Michigan, which had scored 143 runs in the previous three games, couldn’t muster much against a Georgia defense that was surprisingly vulnerable against the Crimson Tide in the previous game. The Wolverines turned the ball three times, bagged four and went 1-for-3 in the red zone.

The Wolverines were stopped in fourth place on the Georgia 41 on their opening possession. Michigan’s offense only had one game longer than 20 yards in the first half – a 42-yard pass from Roman Wilson to the Georgia 19. But then the Bulldogs sacked Cade McNamara for an 8-yard loss on the next game, and Michigan had to settle for Jake Moody’s 36-yard field goal.

While Georgia threw numerous screen passes, the Bulldogs refused to let go and All-American Aidan Hutchinson went on to lose four tackles and only one tackle. All-Big Ten linebacker David Ojabo had no tackle. Conversely, McNamara was under pressure on nine of his first 24 dropbacks and could never feel comfortable in the sack.

All hopes of a Michigan comeback in the second half were gone after the Wolverines turned the ball on their first two possessions. Georgia’s Derion Kendrick intercepted McNamara’s pass in the endzone, then Devonte Wyatt recovered Blake Corum’s fumble at the Georgia 47.

It was a disappointing end for the Wolverines, who won their first Big Ten title in 17 years to reach the CFP. They had won their previous five games, including a 42-27 loss to rival Ohio State and a 42-3 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. However, everything that had worked for the past two months was no match for Georgia’s speed.