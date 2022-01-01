English cricket must aim for more than Giless’s middle management | Ashley Giles

WWith an impeccable sense of timing, Ashley Giles flies to Sydney next week to join the England squad for the fourth Ashes Test. I know what you’re all thinking: if alone he had arrived earlier. How differently could things have turned out if the general manager, England Mens Cricket, had been able to execute his unique form of managerial direction earlier in the series? Perhaps, like Glenn McGrath in 2005 or John Snow in 1974-75, the Giles effect (conjecture) seems destined to remain an arresting counterfactual in the footnotes of Ashes history.

Instead, Giles arrives with the Ashes gone and English cricket in various states of disarray. The captain, Joe Root, would be quietly fuming about how this defeat and the completely foreseeable missteps that led to it. Chris Silverwood, the man who decided to make Giles England’s most powerful coach of the 21st century, is likely to quit his job. But Tom Harrison, Giless boss and the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, is still getting his share of a 2 million bonus pot. So let’s call it charitable a mixed picture.

Of course, the public anger at this latest Ashes debacle is so high that it’s not entirely out of reach of the possibility that all four of the above individuals could be out of work in the coming weeks. Silverwood feels most likely to go; Giles as the man who appointed him might also find unnecessary collateral; Root will likely be given the right to go on his own terms if he wanted to; Harrison begins to exhibit the strain of nearly seven years at the helm, to the point where he can largely no longer communicate in coherent English sentences.

For fans and pundits still stuck in the way of this latest Ashes debacle, perhaps this would classify as a necessary purge, a long-awaited cleanup of the stables: a chance to burn down the entire festering structure and rebuild something. That instinctively feels right at a time like this, with England’s defeat widely described as their worst in Ashes history. And yet, perhaps the real lesson of this series isn’t about who should go, but who should come in.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

After all, by recent standards this is in any case a remarkably thin top team, consisting of no chairman, no chief selector or full-time selection panel, and an absolute minimum of technical staff. Silverwoods’ absence from the Sydney Test after close contact tested positive for Covid has only underlined the scarcity of coaching expertise while traveling. Paul Collingwood has left to focus on the white-ball tour of the West Indies, Jeetan Patel and Jon Lewis are also isolated, so pretty much the whole setup is currently in the hands of assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

In a way, this is a pretty good metaphor for the organization as a whole: a set-up that has been hollowed out, hollowed out from within. It’s no secret that the past two years have had a heavy impact on the ECB’s finances. The staff has been laid off and fired. The reserves have been reduced. Programs have been aborted. The official roster has been reduced from four in 2018 to just one: Silverwood, whose last brainwave was to knock out both Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad on a green wicket in Brisbane.

Andy Flower and Andrew Strauss were key to remaking English cricket in the 2010s. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA

Perhaps some of the pruning was needed: There have certainly been times in the past when Team England felt more like a circus on tour. But today there seems to be a distinct lack of expertise at the heart of the lineup: the innovation and imagination and life experience and variety of voices that move a team forward, rather than just keep it going. For all his flaws, National Selector Ed Smith was one such voice: a man willing to embrace the heterodox, posit the crazy idea, imagine the world as a shadow of Joe Denly.

Andy Flower was another, and the decision to keep his services as Lions coach after the 2013-14 Ashes was a quietly inspired move. But perhaps the biggest loss was Sir Andrew Strauss, the man twice responsible for remaking English cricket: first as captain from 2009 to 2011, then as director from 2015 to 2018, where he implemented the white-ball-focused strategy. who helped England win their first men’s World Cup.

This is not to say that one of them is necessarily the right man at the moment, or that any of the current residents necessarily deserve to stay. The broader point is that any successful team needs an abundance of hard thought and hard work, the ability to see angles and approach problems in new ways. With regard to both, neither Silverwood nor Giles really fit the bill: the latter has overseen a soft regression of the white ball as coach from 2012-14, the former has now done the same on the test side.

quick guide West Indies squad for England and Ireland series Show The West Indies have announced their roster for the upcoming T20 series against England and the one-day series against Ireland. Kieron Pollard [pictured] is fit to captain the Windies after missing the Tour of Pakistan with a hamstring injury. The hosts will play three ODIs between 8 and 16 January and a T20 game against Ireland in Jamaica, and then five T20 encounters with England in Barbados from 22 to 30 January. Phil Simmons’ squad has been hit by Covid positives, with Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen and Anderson Phillip unavailable to take on Ireland. Allrounder Allen is part of the squad that faces England. Former captain Jason Holder returns, but there’s no room for Chris Gayle or Andre Russell. ODI team K Pollard (c), S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Greaves, J Holder, A Hosein, A Joseph, G Motion, J Seales, N Pooran, R Shepherd, O Smith, D Thomas. Reserves K Carty, S Cottrell. T20 squad K Pollard (c), N Pooran (vc), F Allen (England only), D Bravo (England only), R Chase, S Cottrell, D Drakes, S Hope, A Hosein, J Holder, B King, K Mayers, R Powell, R Shepherd, O Smith, H Walsh. Covid-19 reserves J Seales, A Joseph, D Thomas. Photo: Gareth Copley-ICC/ICC Thanks for your feedback.

In Silverwoods’ determination to take the positives of England’s third Test defeat there were echoes of Giless’s infamous claim in the wake of the humiliating defeat to the Netherlands at the 2014 World T20 that England had warmed up well. They are middle managers, factotums, detail men, personally admirable and perfectly capable. They are the bread and cheese of any self-respecting organization. But you also need people who want more.

Instead, Silverwood and Giles were handed the keys to the palace, and in the process we learned a lot about ECBs’ attitudes towards the Test cricket. That with a basic competency level, it would essentially take care of itself, while examining the more viable income streams: 50-over, 20-over, 100-ball. Replacing the men themselves will be easy enough. Replacing the philosophy they embodied will be several degrees more difficult.