These 2 commits can make the class of 2022 untouchable





The Texas A&M soccer team started the offseason early this year after dropping out of the Gator Bowl less than two weeks ago. Fortunately for Aggie fans, however, this won’t be a normal, boring season. In fact, Jimbo Fisher’s elite recruiting should pay off and make this one of the best off-seasons in Aggie’s history. Speaking of the best in Aggie’s history, A&M’s 2022 recruiting class could be discontinued and it would be the best of all time. Heck, Fisher’s class is on its way to becoming the best recruiting class on any college football team of all time. But to reach that status, A&M needs a few more dominoes to fall. When I say dominoes I mean a duo of elite obligations that could happen in the near future. These Three Texas A&M Soccer Goals Could Propel Aggies’ Class to God Level in 2022 As things stand, the Texas A&M football team ranks top in the nation according to just about every recruiting service. 247Sport estimates their class at 325.14, a number that is virtually impossible to achieve by any other school. Make no mistake, this team will have the best 2022 class come what may. The question that remains is simple: can this class improve even more? The answer isn’t so rhetorical, it’s a simple yes. As things stand, there are still some excellent recruits looking for a college football home. 5 Star LB Harold Perkins I’ve talked about Harold Perkins before, but I can’t stress enough how important he would be to this class. The five-star linebacker from Cypress, Texas is an incredible athlete and could fill a linebacker spot left open by Aaron Hansford. As things stand, the linebacker’s position is a *very* relative weak spot for the Aggies. Their biggest bet in the second line of defense is the four-star Martrell Harris, who, to be fair, is the top recruit for most college football teams. Perkins joining A&M would give the Aggies their sixth five-star commitment. He plans to announce his commitment on January 2. 5 Star DL Shemar Stewart I’m going to sit here and tell you about the ninth-ranked recruit in the country who may be coming to Texas A&M as the fourth-highest-rated commitment on the team. That’s how elite the 2022 class is now. Stewart is a breathtaking 6’6″, 272-pound defensive lineman who can play just about anywhere. Think DeMarvin Leal with more height and mass. It’s a scary thought. The Aggies already have a handful of elite defenses — if Jimbo draws Fisher Stewart, this unit would have the potential to be the best college football ever. No doubt about it, there would be no line of attack in the country that could stop them. Stewart will also announce his commitment on January 2.

