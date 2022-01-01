Tennis star Benoit Paire is completely panicked by another positive test





1/5 Tennis star Benoit Paire tested positive for Corona again.

2/5 The Frenchman now has to quarantine for ten days in Melbourne.



4/5 The current situation makes Paire furious: Honestly, I can’t handle all this Covid shit anymore.

5/5 The Australian Open starts on January 17. With Pair? Hello, my name is Benoit Paire and my corona test is positive for the 250th time. With these ironic words, the tennis bad boy announced his renewed Covid illness on Twitter. The Frenchman tested positive as early as 2020 before the US Open – the tournament was over for him. Pairs New Year’s Eve plans are now gone. The 32-year-old is already in Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Open (starting January 17), where he now has to spend his quarantine. And that makes Paire angry: Honestly, I can’t handle all that Covid shit anymore. I’m not doing well mentally The tennis star has a mild course of illness and only a runny nose. Paire, however, is struggling with the psychological consequences: because of all those quarantines all over the world, I don’t feel well mentally. Last year was already difficult for him and this year is starting in the same way. Paire is fully vaccinated and still stands behind the vaccination. But let’s live like we did before the pandemic, otherwise there’s no point, adds the three-time tournament winner on the ATP tour. Finally, Paire addresses the ATP personally: It is of secondary importance now, but how do you stand up for the players in my case? This question remains open at this time. One thing is clear: Paire will spend the next ten days in quarantine. Whether he is happy or not. (tired)

