A Potential Week 17 Battle Between Rookie QB’s Trey Lance, Davis Mills

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway of Week 16

@KeianaMartinTV: Sales Struggle Dictates San Francisco’s Success

In fact, it’s true that numbers don’t lie, and it’s certainly evident in San Francisco’s success (and lack thereof) in the revenue battle. The 49ers are a perfect 7-0 this season if no interception is thrown. Rather, they are only 1-7 when the signal caller rolls at least one pick.

Coughing up the ball has played a major role in the 49ers’ results this season.

Last week, the Titans came with two turnovers and managed to score seven points on those games, an expensive run as San Francisco fell to Tennessee by three points.

Conversely, after handing the ball to the Pittsburgh Steelers four times the week before, the San Francisco defense failed to show up in the takeout division.

With so much on the line for the final two games of the season, ball security will be critical to San Francisco’s offense, which will apply to their entire roster of attacking pros and everyone who will be bottom center on Sunday. With questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s (thumb) availability, the 49ers are hoping that Trey Lance’s improvements in decision making and accuracy will translate to the field in his (potential) second career start.

@DeepSlant: The Texans play way better than their record

The biggest advantage was that the Houston Texans found a way to win for the second week in a row under a freshman head coach in David Culley. 10 starters behind and with a rookie quarterback missing his number 1 target in Brandin Cooks, plus a defense facing a prolific Chargers charge, this team came up with big plays when it mattered most.

Davis Mills, in his ninth start, completed 21-of-27 passes (77.8 percent) for 254 yards, two touchdowns and a 130.6 passer rating, the second-highest rating of his career. The offensive line was without starters Tytus Howard and Justin Britt, but paved the way for the best rushing performance of the season. The offense ran the ball and won 189 net yards rushing, led by Rex Burkhead who rushed 149 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The defense had three takeaways, including a fourth-quarter pick-six by Tavierre Thomas named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Defensive back Jonathan Owens, in his second career start, finished with two takeaways on defense, an interception and a fumble at recovery.

Week 16’s performance was one in which many different players, including backups, took on a playoff-caliber team to prove that they are better than their record.

2nd Down: How do you rate quarterback position heading into Week 17?

@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers QB(s) must be well equipped

Since training camp, the 49ers have been stuck on the quarterback who gives San Francisco the best chance of winning. Essentially 16 weeks, that was Garoppolo. But things could change if health is a concern for the veteran starting Sunday. Garoppolo suffered a grade 3 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, making his Sunday start in doubt. Should Garoppolo be unable to dress, the 49ers are looking to their No. 3 overall pick to kick off his second career below the middle.

While filling in for Garoppolo in Week 5, who was dealing with a calf injury, Lance finished his first start against the Arizona Cardinals, passing 15-of-29 for 192 yards and an interception thrown early in the game. He also added 16 rushes for 89 yards and a near-goal-line rushing score.

While making his first start, Lance played better as the game went on. And according to the 49ers’ coaches and players, he did the same in practice.

The 49ers have found they have confidence in Lance, especially how he has performed in practice over the past few weeks. Recognizing his improved accuracy and decision making, Lance understandably appears to be more comfortable in the 49ers bout than 12 weeks earlier.

He spent a full week practicing first-team attack, which included a cast of playmakers who weren’t on the field with him in the first half of the season (namely, George Kittle and Jeff Wilson Jr.).

On Friday, Lance discussed learning from his mistakes in his past appearances. And coming in on Sunday well-equipped with a game plan and supporting cast should bode well for who the 49ers start below center on Sunday.

@DeepSlant: Davis Mills’ Growth in Confidence

Davis Mills has shown tremendous growth and improvement over the course of his rookie season. Week 2 saw his first action when he came into play for an injured Tyrod Taylor. Mills would go on to start the next six games while Taylor was on IR, but the attack struggled. Mills had his best performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5 when he threw three touchdown passes, but then went on to play two games without touchdown drives. There were flashes of talent but Mills showed inconsistency and the offense as a whole struggled, unable to get the run game going.