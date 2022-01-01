Sports
A Potential Week 17 Battle Between Rookie QB’s Trey Lance, Davis Mills
1st Down: Biggest Takeaway of Week 16
@KeianaMartinTV: Sales Struggle Dictates San Francisco’s Success
In fact, it’s true that numbers don’t lie, and it’s certainly evident in San Francisco’s success (and lack thereof) in the revenue battle. The 49ers are a perfect 7-0 this season if no interception is thrown. Rather, they are only 1-7 when the signal caller rolls at least one pick.
Coughing up the ball has played a major role in the 49ers’ results this season.
Last week, the Titans came with two turnovers and managed to score seven points on those games, an expensive run as San Francisco fell to Tennessee by three points.
Conversely, after handing the ball to the Pittsburgh Steelers four times the week before, the San Francisco defense failed to show up in the takeout division.
With so much on the line for the final two games of the season, ball security will be critical to San Francisco’s offense, which will apply to their entire roster of attacking pros and everyone who will be bottom center on Sunday. With questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s (thumb) availability, the 49ers are hoping that Trey Lance’s improvements in decision making and accuracy will translate to the field in his (potential) second career start.
@DeepSlant: The Texans play way better than their record
The biggest advantage was that the Houston Texans found a way to win for the second week in a row under a freshman head coach in David Culley. 10 starters behind and with a rookie quarterback missing his number 1 target in Brandin Cooks, plus a defense facing a prolific Chargers charge, this team came up with big plays when it mattered most.
Davis Mills, in his ninth start, completed 21-of-27 passes (77.8 percent) for 254 yards, two touchdowns and a 130.6 passer rating, the second-highest rating of his career. The offensive line was without starters Tytus Howard and Justin Britt, but paved the way for the best rushing performance of the season. The offense ran the ball and won 189 net yards rushing, led by Rex Burkhead who rushed 149 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.
The defense had three takeaways, including a fourth-quarter pick-six by Tavierre Thomas named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Defensive back Jonathan Owens, in his second career start, finished with two takeaways on defense, an interception and a fumble at recovery.
Week 16’s performance was one in which many different players, including backups, took on a playoff-caliber team to prove that they are better than their record.
2nd Down: How do you rate quarterback position heading into Week 17?
@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers QB(s) must be well equipped
Since training camp, the 49ers have been stuck on the quarterback who gives San Francisco the best chance of winning. Essentially 16 weeks, that was Garoppolo. But things could change if health is a concern for the veteran starting Sunday. Garoppolo suffered a grade 3 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, making his Sunday start in doubt. Should Garoppolo be unable to dress, the 49ers are looking to their No. 3 overall pick to kick off his second career below the middle.
While filling in for Garoppolo in Week 5, who was dealing with a calf injury, Lance finished his first start against the Arizona Cardinals, passing 15-of-29 for 192 yards and an interception thrown early in the game. He also added 16 rushes for 89 yards and a near-goal-line rushing score.
While making his first start, Lance played better as the game went on. And according to the 49ers’ coaches and players, he did the same in practice.
The 49ers have found they have confidence in Lance, especially how he has performed in practice over the past few weeks. Recognizing his improved accuracy and decision making, Lance understandably appears to be more comfortable in the 49ers bout than 12 weeks earlier.
He spent a full week practicing first-team attack, which included a cast of playmakers who weren’t on the field with him in the first half of the season (namely, George Kittle and Jeff Wilson Jr.).
On Friday, Lance discussed learning from his mistakes in his past appearances. And coming in on Sunday well-equipped with a game plan and supporting cast should bode well for who the 49ers start below center on Sunday.
@DeepSlant: Davis Mills’ Growth in Confidence
Davis Mills has shown tremendous growth and improvement over the course of his rookie season. Week 2 saw his first action when he came into play for an injured Tyrod Taylor. Mills would go on to start the next six games while Taylor was on IR, but the attack struggled. Mills had his best performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5 when he threw three touchdown passes, but then went on to play two games without touchdown drives. There were flashes of talent but Mills showed inconsistency and the offense as a whole struggled, unable to get the run game going.
Fast forward to a month later, Mills earns the starting role over Taylor for the remainder of the season. In his last three starts, Mills has thrown five touchdowns and one interception, a marked improvement from his previous six starts, where he threw six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mills said his improvement is a combination of a lot of different factors: recognizing blitzes and guards, getting off the ball faster and improved decision making during his time on the bench behind veteran Taylor. Last week, Mills had one of his best games yet, despite not having Cooks. Showing confidence in his throws, he protected the ball and led the charge on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter in a dominant performance.
Sources
2/ https://www.49ers.com/news/trey-lance-davis-mills-garoppolo-mitchell-bosa-49ers-texans-playoffs-chargers-17
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]