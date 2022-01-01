Sports
Ashes cricket 2021: Channel 7 presenter Mel McLaughlin caught Covid-19 during Boxing Day Test at the MCG
The mysterious cricket commentator who tested positive for Covid-19 during the Boxing Day test at the MCG has been revealed.
Channel 7 presenter Mel McLaughlin has revealed she was the media personality who tested positive for Covid-19 during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England at the MCG.
The free-to-air broadcaster was forced to make several changes to its commentary team for the third Ashes Test in Melbourne after a member of its broadcast staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night.
A number of high-profile commentators had to take Covid-19 tests and isolate them until they got a negative result Monday morning.
Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free.
Then Channel 7’s list of callers was completely different from the day before – the Big Bash League crew replaced Ian Botham, Ricky Ponting, James Brayshaw, Alison Mitchell, Tim Lane, Greg Blewett, Matthew Hayden, Simon Katich, Trent Copeland, Glenn McGrath, Damien Fleming and Peter Lalor.
“The staff member was asymptomatic at the time of testing and has been in self-isolation since the positive test was returned,” Seven Network Head of Sport Lewis Martin said in a statement.
“Seven is activating its Covid measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff and the wider community, working in accordance with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We work closely with the operations team of MCG and Cricket Australia.
“Seven’s number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of all staff and the community.”
As first reported by the Daily Telegram, McLaughlin has confirmed she was the mysterious member of the commentary team that tested positive after a week of rumours.
“I was diagnosed on the 26th,” she said Friday, News Corp. reports.
“I was doubly vaxxed, I had had the booster shot, I produced negative daily rapid tests and then on Boxing Day night my PCR test was positive and my dream concert to host the Boxing Day test was over.”
McLaughlin said she was sick for a few days after the positive result, which included a “runny nose” and “shivers.”
The 42-year-old has been with Channel 7 since 2016, where the broadcaster has covered the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
She has also hosted Seven’s cricket coverage since the free-to-air channel acquired the broadcast rights in 2018.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia announced on Friday morning that batter Travis Head would not be available for next week’s Ashes Test in Sydney, after giving a positive result on a routine PCR test.
The South Australian will stay in Melbourne for seven days with his partner, while the rest of the Australian squad travel to Sydney for the New Year’s Test.
“Fortunately, he (Head) is asymptomatic at this stage,” a CA spokesperson said. “We expect him to be available to play in the fifth Vodafone Ashes Men’s Test in Hobart.
“We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done during this series and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and the staff of both teams.”
Allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Victorian batter Nic Maddison and Western Australian gloveman Josh Inglis have joined the Test squad as a precaution.
The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 10.30am AEDT.
