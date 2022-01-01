Casper Ruud remembers playing tennis with Norwegian ski legend Aksel Lund Svindal





World number 8 Casper Ruud had the chance to meet and play tennis with Norwegian skiing legend Aksel Lund Svindal. Ruud, 23, enjoyed his time with Svindal because he insisted he was a really nice guy. “When I was growing up, it was mainly winter sports enthusiasts who dominated the sports world in Norway a bit. We have an alpine skier, who I didn’t look up to with my tennis, but as a good athlete and a nice person. His name is Aksel Lund Svindal. He just retired a few years ago and I’ve met him and played tennis with him and he’s a really nice guy. He shows a bit what Norway stands for with his attitude and appearance is very nice,” Ruud told the ATP Cup website. Ruud remembers his first tennis club “My first tennis club was a nice one. Quite a small one a bit outside of Oslo, where I grew up. It is close to the sea so it can be windy at times and I think that experience helps me to deal with the wind to this day. We had five outdoor clay courts and five indoor clay courts,” says Ruud. “I played in the bubble, which was quite cold in the winter because the heating pump sometimes didn’t work, so it was quite cold on some days. I don’t miss those practices. “In the summer it was easier because we had more lanes. But inside it was three lanes in this bubble and it was freezing. You had a big echo, which was a good thing because you feel like you’re hitting the ball so hard. Even when I was young, I got that echo.” Ruud, who won five titles in 2021, will start his season in Sydney at the ATP Cup. Ruud hopes to lead Norway to a good result and his season in a positive way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Interviews/107010/casper-ruud-recalls-playing-tennis-with-norwegian-ski-legend-aksel-lund-svindal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

