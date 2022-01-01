Wild, Blues highlight Winter Classic more than just another game this season

MINNEAPOLIS — They screamed and screamed and screamed, hitting pucks across the ice, skating through the snow, raising their arms to celebrate goals, laughing all the while under misty visors and a slowly darkening sky.

The Minnesota Wild were the first on the ice to practice at Target Field on Friday ahead of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7:00 PM ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).

Everything Wild coach Dean Evason talked about was true.

“Maybe there are coaches who say it’s just a game; it’s not just any game,” said Evason. “This isn’t a different game. It’s different, but we still have to play the same thing. We still have to play the way the Minnesota Wild plays. But use that excitement to generate energy. Use that excitement to have fun.”

The Wild and Blues play under the lights at the Minnesota Twins’ home, a dark, frigid evening in Minneapolis lit up for the NHL’s regular-season main event with more than 38,000 in the stands and a nationally televised audience watching from home. St. Louis (18-9-5) leads Minnesota (19-9-2) by one point for first place in the Central Division.

It’s going to be a feast of hockey in the State of Hockey, from the frozen lakes and ponds to the outdoor courts found in almost every neighborhood and small town. It will look and feel like Minnesota, including the expected sub-zero game time.

This Winter Classic could be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, possibly colder than the Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Nov. 22, 2003, when it was zero degrees at the face -off.

“The cold weather is great,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “Just playing an outdoor game in this kind of weather is going to be special, really. I know it’s cold, but it’s just something else. But I think once you drop that puck, it’ll all go away and you’re going to play .”

The Winter Classic will be the NHL’s first major regular-season event with fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly 22 months ago. The NHL played two fanless outdoor games last season at an ice rink on a golf course along the shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

The NHL’s last major regular season event with fans was the 2020 Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 15, 2020.

“It’s the excitement of getting an event of this magnitude, this magnitude back into the competition,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “It’s been great to see fans from Day 1 this season, but this kind of venue will be extra special. We’re just excited to be a part of it.”

The Wild and Blues players and coaches are no different than so many others who have been a part of the NHL’s previous 12 Winter Classic games and a total of 32 outdoor games; the environment always gives those involved the chance to romanticize the game and their own childhood.

“We had an ice rink near our primary school and every day after school everyone would gather there, you throw your sticks in the middle, pick a side and the game was on,” Blues defender Colton Parayko said.

Evason said he found himself just staring at the sky during training and marveling at the atmosphere.

“Just the walk as you walk to the ice rink, you get that cold feeling and you start to feel the air. The way you breathe there, it’s amazing,” says Blues. David Perron said. “It’s cool that we have to play in this game.”

But when they avert their gaze from the landscape, avert their eyes from the fake deer pretending to prance into right field and the pond hockey games that will take place behind them in midfield, propped up by the warming lodge, the Blues and Wild will see the other half of the event that is equally important, if not more important.

First place is at stake in the Winter Classic, the first meeting of the season between the division’s rivals.

“With the standings it makes it a little better and more exciting,” says Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington said. “These two points are big and we are both aware of that.”

It has been 12 days since the Wild was last played, a 7-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on December 20. They haven’t won since December 9 with four defeats (0-3-1) and four postponements since .

“We haven’t played many games lately and we have a small losing streak,” Wild forward Nick Bjugstad said. “We want to end that here and get a big win for our home fans. It would be really cool. Everyone is excited. You can’t hide that excitement.”

The Blues are looking to pick up where they left off on Wednesday, when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 in St. Louis in their first game in 10 days.

“We needed [the players] in practice today to focus there for half an hour and go on the ice and feel it and go through a few things, and I thought they did a great job,” Berube said. “And we need them tomorrow night during the match .

“You have to enjoy your family. It is important. They are here. It is important to enjoy the family and enjoy the whole thing. It is important. If the puck falls, it matters.’

It’s the main event.

“It’s not like any other game,” Wild Defender Matt Dumba said.