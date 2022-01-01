NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Devon Conway’s 122 powers New Zealand to 258/5 on Day 1 stomp





New Zealand has always been dominant at home against Bangladesh. In the first test starting Saturday on Happy New Year’s Day 2022, the ICC World Test champions will be at the wheel as they finished Day 1 at 258/5 with Devon Conway leading the way with a stunning century. The hosts didn’t get off to the start as expected by losing to Tom Latham for just 1 in the fourth left. Will Young (52) and Conway then teamed up for a 138-point second wicket score. However, looking toothless in the first two sessions, Bangladesh took three wickets in the final session to finish the day on some positives. Bangladesh is missing three key and experienced players: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have suffered defeats in their previous test series. Watch the highlights of the first test NZ vs BAN here. Devon Conway brings up his century #SparkSport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/uG3RixgdpQ — Spark Sports (@sparknzsport) January 1, 2022 Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Comment | Stream | Report 11:08 AM IST: Day 1 stomp New Zealand ends their day on 258/5. Centurion Devon Conway was fired for 122. 10:03 AM IS: NZ cross 200 New Zealand passes the 200-run mark. Devon Conway (120) and Henry Nicholls (15) are currently in the fold. Ross Taylor was fired by Shoriful Islam on 31. New Zealand 224/3. 09:20 IS: Conway 100 100 for Devon Conway on New Years Day. What a start to 2022 for Conway. He pulls Taskin Ahmed for a single to complete his second Testton. New Zealand 184/2 8:27 am: tea break New Zealand is enjoying another solid session. The only success for Bangladesh after lunch was that Will Young was up. New Zealand 147/2 at Tea. 8:00 AM IST: NZ in the driver’s seat New Zealand is in strong position after an early setback. Fifties of Will Young (52) and Devon Conway (84 at bat) brought New Zealand to 143/2. New Zealand were reduced to 1/1 when captain Tom Latham was sacked in the fourth over. While New Zealand lost to India in Mumbai after narrowly saving the first test in Kanpur, Bangladesh was knocked out 2-0 by Pakistan at home. New Zealand will miss injured captain Kane Williamson but will have the advantage that all their first-class fast bowlers will enjoy the greenish course at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Trent Boult, who skipped the series in India, is coming back. He is eight wickets shy of 300 Test wickets. Mominul Haque will lead an inexperienced team from Bangladesh. Former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who has run 144 to become the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 5,000 test runs, will have to play a huge role if BAN hopes to avoid another humiliation Down Under.

