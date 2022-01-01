College Football Playoff 2021 – Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Strike Have Their ‘Take That’ Moment Against Michigan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — To get a glimpse of whether Stetson Bennett has anything to say to his many opponents, let’s go back to the second quarter against Michigan on Friday night, with Georgia already leading 20-3.

Bennett took the snap and drifted slightly to the right before launching the ball down the sideline, hitting Jermaine Burton in pass for a 57-yard touchdown pass to essentially seal the game before halftime. For a man who is constantly criticized for not having a strong enough arm, that was his sixth touchdown pass of 50 or more yards, the most in a Georgia season since Aaron Murray in 2012.

As Burton partied in the end zone, Bennett did a merry dance, wiggling his arms back and forth as he jogged off the field, before jumping up to party with Justin Robinson — a sly smile behind his facemask.

Bennett says he can’t hear the noise from outside, but it was hard not to wonder if all the negativity aimed at him inspired his performance in Georgia’s 34-11 victory over Michigan in the College Football semifinals. Playoff in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

It certainly felt like both he and his teammates heard every person calling him out since a disappointing performance in a 41-24 SEC championship game loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, openly questioning whether Georgia could win a national championship with a former walk- on in the starting lineup and former ESPN 300 recruit JT Daniels on the bench.

“I didn’t go out and didn’t play well today, despite the people,” Bennett said. “I came out and played well and worked hard during the few weeks we had off because my teammates needed me to do that, and we had to do that to win. So in terms of a statement, that’s my goal every week, is to play so well.”

Bennett went 20-of-30 for 313 yards and three touchdowns, winning offensive MVP honors. In the first half alone, Bennett went 16-of-22 for 234 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. That’s the second most in a half in his career.

Stetson Bennett calmed criticism for his SEC title game performance by throwing for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the CFP semifinal against Michigan. He was named the game’s offensive MVP. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

He started the game with nine consecutive completions and it was clear there were many more to come. Bennett was efficient and able to handle pressure well, as well as passing easily across the field. Oh, he also ran when he had to, scrambling away at key moments to keep the drives alive.

“He’s been very focused in the past few weeks,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “It’s great to have a man his age who blocks out all the noise and can just concentrate better. It’s almost like every time he hears noise, he just focuses more on the game plan and what he needs to do.” do to perform. You look at some plays he made there with his feet, they couldn’t explain his mobility.”

But will his Friday night performance be enough to answer the naysayers who seem to be following Bennett whatever he does — especially now that a rematch against Alabama is scheduled?

During his media presence in Miami before the game, Bennett told reporters he doesn’t have time to think about the haters.

“I wouldn’t listen to myself if I was giving a speech about cardiac surgery,” Bennett said earlier this week. “So why would I listen to someone who doesn’t do this for a living and just watch it happen? It really doesn’t bother me.”

Running back James Cook pulled in four passes from Stetson Bennett for 112 yards, including this 39-yard touchdown. Jackets Vinlove/US TODAY Sport

James Cook, who himself was the recipient of a beautifully placed 53-yard reception, confirmed that back in his own comments after the game, saying: “As mentioned, he has no social media, he has a flip phone on him and he let the noise go over his head and play football thats what i love about him i tell him during the game stay inside dont make bad decisions use your feet do all the little things that will help you get out of situations that you can’t solve.”

Whether on purpose or not, every part of the game plan against Michigan felt like one big TAKE DAT! to anyone wondering if Bennett was indeed the right quarterback to lead Georgia to the highly anticipated national championship.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken spent most of his media availability in Miami answering one question after another about why Georgia Bennett keeps starting. After explaining that he thought Bennett gave the Bulldogs the best shot at winning a title, doubters persisted, wondering why Bennett wasn’t good enough to start the season but is good enough to start now .

Monken replied that Bennett simply took his chance after Daniels got injured and never really let him go. Those answers are good enough when Bennett helps Georgia to 12-0, and when he dominates Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

But are those answers good enough now that we’re talking about the? actually National Championship game against the team that sparks the deluge of questions about Bennett in the run-up to the playoffs?

There is little doubt that these questions will come up again in the rematch against Alabama, the team that confused and confused Bennett and the Georgia attack in the SEC championship game. Georgia had more points in the first half against Michigan (27) than in the entire game against The Tide (24).

Where Bennett needs to be better is against pressure, something he handled well against Michigan. When he came under pressure Friday night, he went 4-of-7 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But in the SEC title game against Alabama, Bennett was 5-of-15 for 60 yards, an interception and three sacks when under tide pressure.

What happens if the Dawgs again fall behind double digits, like they did in the SEC title game? Can Bennett perform against a mounted Bama defense that knows he must pass?

In two seasons as a part-time starter prior to Friday, Bennett threw 57 passes in the second half when the Dawgs were tied or trailing. He completed just 28 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Against Alabama, Georgia scored on two of his first three drives, then on two of his last nine, with two interceptions and two conversions on downs.

Without a doubt, Bennett has a story that every underdog or college football fan in America should embrace. Bennett grew up with a desire to play for Georgia, but his small size only got him one FBS scholarship offer from high school. He progressed to the Bulldogs in 2017, left Georgia for junior college, and finally came back in 2019.

His circuitous route back to the Bulldogs is the stuff of Hollywood movies. During his post-game interview, he was repeatedly asked if he was on the sidelines in the 2018 Rose Bowl as a freshman walk-on as Georgia defeated Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals, wondering if he thought he’d ever be his would get a chance.

“I mean, no,” Bennett said. “From then until now, you just keep going with your business and putting your best foot forward, and hopefully you can’t predict the future, but hopefully something will come of it.”

The real answer to whether Bennett is the quarterback who can lead Georgia to the national championship won’t be revealed until January 10.

Until then, Georgia fans will wonder if they’ll see the Bennett who sent Michigan in half, or the one who couldn’t find a way to beat Alabama.