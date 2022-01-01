Georgia, Alabama Advances to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game





After routing their respective semifinal opponents Friday, the #1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and #3 seeded Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 10. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The two powerhouses, of course, last met four weeks ago in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia, which lost that battle, bounced back against Michigan’s No. 2 on New Year’s Eve in a resounding fashion. The Bulldogs scored on their first five possessions and suppressed the Big Ten champions’ vaunted hasty attack in a 34-11 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Stetson Bennett of UGA completed 20 of 30 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. The remaining tension was effectively suppressed late in the first half when the former walk-on QB connected with Jermaine Burton on a 57-yard TD down the sideline to give Georgia a 27-3 lead. It was more than enough cushion for the nation’s number 1 scoring defense. The Bulldogs, who entered the semifinals with just 9.5 points per game, held Michigan on five offensive snaps in the red zone before the game spiraled out of control. They also forced three turnovers, with cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepting two passes. The decisive win earned Georgia a return trip to the CFP final against Alabama, which was equally impressive during Friday’s earlier semifinal against No. 4 seed Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Crimson Tide put together a dominant rushing and defensive effort to overpower their brave Group of Five challenger, 27-6. Brian Robinson Jr. scored 204 of Alabama’s 301 yards on the ground, while Heisman winner Bryce Young threw three scores. The Crimson Tide registered six sacks and six defending passes, giving up 218 yards and not giving up a touchdown. Like Georgia, they never followed. Conference counterparts now have nine days to prepare for a follow-up to their SEC title fight, a 41-24 Alabama romp on Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That result knocked the Bulldogs off the top of the league table they’d held since early October after losing the Crimson Tide to Texas A&M. Georgia and Alabama also faced each other in the 2018 CFP Championship game – an instant classic with a 13-point comeback in the second half and an overtime win for the Crimson Tide. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, a former Alabama assistant under Nick Saban, is 0-4 against his old boss. The Bulldogs last won the national championship in 1980. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are aiming for their second title in a row and seventh in 13 years.

