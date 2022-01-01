Cricket-Conway reaches century on return to put New Zealand ahead | The Mighty 790 KFGO





WELLINGTON (Reuters) Devon Conway celebrated his return from injury with a sparkling 122 on Saturday to propel New Zealand to 258-5 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Bangladesh claimed three wickets in the final session but Test World Champion New Zealand will be sure to score over 300 when Henry Nicholls resumes at 32 with Rachin Ravindra joining him on Sunday. It could deteriorate over time, but I think the wicket would be a lot of fun to save tomorrow, Conway told reporters after matchday. Hopefully we can respond to that as a team. Bangladesh opted for the field and got an early break when Shoriful Islam sacked Tom Latham, who leads New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, over in the fourth. Conway, who was sidelined with a hand injury sustained during last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, helped the hosts through the tricky morning session with his 138-run stand with Will Young. We decided together that we had to be as patient as possible and identify the Bangladeshi bowlers who were bowling really well during that period, Conway said. Young made 52 before driving himself away, but Conway couldn’t be denied his hundred. The southpaw pulled Taskin Ahmed for a single to celebrate his second century in his fourth Test game, took off his helmet and raised his bat to celebrate before hugging battering partner Ross Taylor. To have Ross Taylor in the middle when I hit that milestone is a very special feeling, Conway said of the retiring hero. It will be one of those things that will stay in my memory for a very long time. Taylor, who will retire from test cricket after the two-test series against Bangladesh, made 34 before becoming the second victim of the Shorifuls. Conways’ patient innings, which included 16 borders and a six, came to an end when Mominul Haq caught him on the side of the leg. Ebadat Hossain fired Tom Blundell with the last delivery of the day to brighten the spirits at the tour camp. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi: Editing by Neil Fullick)

