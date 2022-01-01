College Football Gets Its Inevitable Georgia vs Alabama Title Rematch





Georgia, the defensive mammoth, and Alabama, the perennial juggernaut, seemed to be on a collision course for the pinnacle of college football all season. They got a shot at each other in the Southeastern Conference Championship in December, a game in which the Bulldogs barely resembled the behemoth they’d been from their first game. On Friday, each team romped past the College Football Playoff semifinal opponent, giving them the chance to meet again in the game for the national crown in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 if the game is not disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama (13-1), which won six national titles under Nick Saban (he took over the team in 2007), advanced to its sixth national championship game since 2015. Georgia (13-1), a program close but has had since 1980 didn’t win a national championship, advanced to his second national title game in five years (the Bulldogs lost in 2018 Alabama overtime).

Alabama, after beating the state of Ohio in January to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, entered the 2021 season with the rest of the nation in its wake.

Making it to last season’s output seemed unlikely as the Crimson Tide, which lost a handful of players to the 2021 NFL draft, including their 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith barely beat Florida in their SEC opener and lost. from Texas A&M less than a month later. Georgia, which entered 2021 with the top-rated recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, took over the No. 1 spot as it rolled through its schedule and remained undefeated in conference play. And Alabama, despite its inconsistencies, remained a top five team headed for the regular season finals against Auburn. Stern as ever, Saban admonished his fans for criticizing his teams’ inadequacies ahead of the Iron Bowl in late November. When I came here everyone was happy to win a match Saban said on his radio show. Now were no longer happy to win a match.

A week after their Iron Bowl win, though offensively stagnant in the game, the Crimson Tide crushed the nations best defense, with a total strike of over 500 yards against a Georgia team only allowing about 250 yards per game. Before the Bulldogs gave up 41 points to Alabama, the Bulldogs had given away more than 13 points in a game just once this season. The loss dropped Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, once assistant coach to the staff of Sabans Alabama, to 0-4 against his former boss. Afterwards, Smart told reporters that the embarrassing loss after an undefeated season did little damage to the Bulldogs’ psyche. What it did was reinvigorate our energy, Smart said. It re-centers you. That was evident in Georgia’s 34-11 thrashing of No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl, a physical play in which the Bulldogs defensive unit was nearly perfect. We knew we were better than what we showed last game, quarterback Stetson Bennett said at the post-game Orange Bowls trophy presentation. The Bulldogs get a chance to retaliate for a poor performance in the scrimmage where, unusually, they were bullied in the SEC championship game. While Georgia had no trouble putting pressure on its opposing quarterbacks all season, the team failed to take a layoff against Alabama a few weeks ago. But the Bulldogs’ athletic defense, as motivated as it will be at Lucas Oil Stadium, will face Alabamas offensive line at its best.

When the Crimson Tide struggled offensively during the regular season, it was often because of inconsistencies in the execution of its offensive line. Against Auburn, multiple pass protection failures provided rushers with easy avenues to take down quarterback Bryce Young (he was fired seven times). In the conference title game, however, Young had the time and protection he needed to find receivers in the field and play with his feet. And against the Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl, Crimson Tides’ offensive line gave way to Brian Robinson Jr.’s run back. to race for a career high as Alabama ran past Cincinnati to advance to the title game. The championship game, if not derailed, will be the teams’ 72nd meeting. Alabama has won the last seven, and it will be the SEC’s seventh straight season to send at least one team to the national championship game. College football, while certainly disrupted in many ways by the pandemic, got through most of this season with few interruptions before the bowling games started. But as the highly contagious Omicron variant led to a nationwide rise in cases, leagues changed their schedules, canceled several bowl games, and the College Football Playoff changed its health protocols in hopes of preserving key games. Late Friday night, with seconds remaining before their victory over Michigan was final, the Bulldogs looked poised to dump a cooler cold liquid on the winning coach’s head. Rather than join in the playful celebratory gesture, Smart was seen speaking emphatically to his players, waving their efforts off at an early shower. After one of their best seasons in years, a familiar foe awaits. The job isn’t done yet.

