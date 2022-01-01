Australian push to regain status as global tennis power

You mentioned six in the top 100. We want 10 in the top 100, Masur said. That would be a good goal, since a large federation has a lot of money to spend, a good climate and a good structure. To achieve that goal, players like Alex Bolt, Aleksandar Vukic and Thanasi Kokkinakis must lead Duckworth, who improved his position from 103 to 49 in 12 months. He will then take the number 2 singles position when Australia kicks off their ATP Cup campaign on Sunday evening. We have four or five players on both the men’s and women’s sides [around] those 130 to 160, Masur said. In my opinion there are players – like Astra Sharma did this year – who can move up to the top 100. What we need is a non-COVID year. Many Australians were gone for eight or nine months. That’s not easy. If we give them a non-COVID year – where we give them a chance to recharge their batteries, have a training block, and play the schedule they want – we’ll have players ready to strike.

There is only one caveat. what James [Duckworth] did hire Wayne this year [Arthurs, coach], I really believe – and I say this from experience and observation – that’s something players really need to think about on the eve of the 100. When you have that good person in your corner and there is real responsibility, it can make a huge difference in the long run. That daily input and working on the little things. Alex de Minaur, Ash Barty and James Duckworth. Credit:Getty, AP That’s where some of our players are. Crunch time, make a decision. Talk to some good people, some good coaches, that will make all the difference. While Barty’s first Wimbledon crown was arguably Australia’s best sporting moment of the past 12 months, it’s the development of players like Duckworth by which TA measures its success.

Barty is a generational talent, but supporting players on the fringes of the top 100 really makes a difference to Australia’s growth. You can look at what Ash has done — grand slam champion, No. 1 in the world — and it’s phenomenal, Masur said. Loading Sometimes, as a federation, if someone says that’s an ambition and was going to do that, you think, yeah, okay, and I’ll believe that when I see it. Because that’s hard to make, if you want. Those kind of players [Barty] come over and have a little magic. Hopefully you can do some things around them to help them on their journey.