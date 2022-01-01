Ovechkin breaks NHL power-play goals record with number 275, surpasses Andreychuk





Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL record for power play goals by scoring No. 275 for the Washington Capitals on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena.

Ovechkin tied with Dave Andreychuk before scoring with 2:51 left in the third period. The goal, scored just as a Red Wings penalty expired, was originally scored as a tiebreaker, but was changed after a post-match review of the timing at the request of the Capitals. “Yeah, obviously it’s a cool place to be,” Ovechkin told NBC Sports Washington. “A lot of great players on that list and it’s nice to be number 1.” Ovechkin hadn’t scored a power play goal since December 15, when he tied Andreychuk #274 in the second period of a 5-4 loss in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks. “If you’re on the edge for a long time, you know, one game, two games, three games, I’m sure you’re looking forward to making it happen,” said Washington coach Peter Laviolette. “It’s not like it wouldn’t happen. It would happen, but it’s nice to just get it done and go from there. But quite an achievement. Dave has been working with a lot of great players for a long time, and to be part Being part of that history is something special.” The record-breaking goal broke a 1-1 draw and helped Washington to a 3-1 win. The 36-year-old left wing played 1,230 NHL games in his 17 seasons. He has scored six power play goals out of 24 this season. Phil Esposito held the NHL power play goals record with 246 until Andreychuk passed him when he played for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 23, 2002. Brett Hull tied Andreychuk with 263 power play goals when he played for the Red Wings played against the Arizona Coyotes on February 18, 2004. Andreychuk regained the record two days later by scoring two power play goals against the Buffalo Sabers. “If he stayed healthy and wanted to play, he would eventually pass me,” Andreychuk said of Ovechkin this season. “So when that day came I had a good run. Let’s just say that. It’s been a while. It was fun. And to be put in the same class, as Phil Esposito, Brett Hull, and now Alex OvechkinI am so very honored.” Ovechkin, who also scored an empty goal on Friday, has scored 754 NHL goals, the fourth in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). He scored number 750 on December 4 in a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets. Andreychuk scored 640 goals (15th in history) in 1,639 games in 23 NHL seasons with the Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Lightning. Ovechkin scored 112 power-play goals on a one-timer from inside or above the left face-off circle. Yevgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom each had an assist on the record-setting goal. Backstrom has an assist on 116 of Ovechkin’s power-play goals. The goal was also Ovechkin’s 119th winning goal in the NHL, passing Esposito for third place behind Jagr (135) and Howe (121). The empty goal with 41 seconds left gave Ovechkin 1,370 NHL points, passing Johnny Bucyk for 25th in history. Ovechkin has scored 50 points this season. “It’s a great moment for me, for the team, for the fans and also for the game,” he said of the record. “Now it’s over and we move on.”

