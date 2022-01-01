More pain for ECB, but women’s game well set: the cricket agenda for 2022





E English cricket crosses the threshold to 2022 in a state of utter uncertainty. 2021 was a year the English game expected so much from and, at least on the men’s side, it fell very flat indeed. Three test wins in Asia on February 9 got off to an optimistic start, but little went well from then on; defeat to India away, a test summer with just one win, and then a scorching tour of Australia. In between, the T20 side failed to win the World Cup, as a series of injuries. The Hundred happened, and was a qualified success; it further mutilated the men’s summer schedule, but the women’s tournament was a triumph. ECB bodies work over time to ensure there is no second season syndrome. Throw in the racism crisis fueled by the bravery of Azeem Rafiq, and it’s been a truly memorable year for all the wrong reasons. As a result, CEO Tom Harrison, Cricket Director Ashley Giles, head coach and selector Chris Silverwood and test captain Joe Root could all jump or be pushed off their jobs before the first month of the year is over. The ECB also does not currently have a chairman in office. READ MORE But the show continues. An English men’s team will play T20s in the Caribbean in January, testing there in March. In the summer, England will play against New Zealand, India and South Africa in seven Tests, plus the Netherlands, India and South Africa in white ball cricket. The winter? A T20 World Cup in Australia, travel to Pakistan for T20s then Tests, South Africa and Bangladesh for white ball, plus New Zealand for red. Madness, it’s all like that. If players, who went from pillar to post during the pandemic, aren’t broken yet and some certainly are, they will be at the end of it all. Fortunately, the women’s game should offer something to love again. Rather than endless contract-mandatory grind, the year kicks off with some high-quality, first-class matches with the Ashes, then England’s defense of the ODI World Cup they won at home in 2017. Taking place in New Zealand, it poses as an idyllic event that could serve as another giant leap forward for the women’s game. There is also a shot of crickets in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to look forward to. England will be one of eight women’s teams at the T20 tournament, with all matches played in Edgbaston in late July and early August. For the ECB, things are likely to get worse before they get better on and off the pitch. The men’s Test Team is on the back burner, but not for lack of talent; there are plenty of capable youngsters in England, many just raking it in T20 competitions, while others don’t stand a chance due to a county system that the authorities have horribly watered down. In 2022, another reckoning looms with the IPL, which has expanded, has its last mega sale ever (making it a very attractive time for players to join), but will somehow clash with early season testing.

