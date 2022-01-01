Sports
College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for new year’s day bowl games
Happy New Year! What better way to kick off 2022 than five January 1st college football bowl games that you can not only watch, but bet on. With three aptly named New Year’s Six bowl games for a triple header starting at 1pm ET and running late into the evening, the first day of 2022 won’t be short of excitement.
The College Football Playoff finalists were determined on Friday after some exciting games, and with the CFP National Championship more than a week away, plenty of focus can be put on these 10 teams that played great football last season. Among the huge programs in action are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ole Miss, but that’s not to disparage anyone else.
Saturday’s final will not only serve as the conclusion to the 2021 season, but also as the starting point for 2022 and beyond. Notre Dame, for example, will play its first game without Brian Kelly at the helm since 2009 as it ushers in a new era under Marcus Freeman. The state of Oklahoma lost its defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, to the state of Ohio and will try to maintain its dominant presence on that side of the ball.
While winning is the most important thing for most, we think it’s important whether these teams will cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for coverage of college football from kick-off. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for a fraught New Year’s Day as the 2021 season draws to a close.
Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern
Outback Bowl: (21) Arkansas vs. Penn State
Last Chances:
Penn State Nittany Lions +3
afternoon | ESPN2,fuboTV(Try for free) —When you consider the sheer number of bodies that Penn State is missing for this game and the roles those missing players fill, it’s hard to go any other way than Arkansas. Offensively, Jahan Dotson was the outlet for a PSU team that couldn’t run the ball. Defensively it will be without the heart of the unit. While Treylon Burks is a great player and a huge loss for the Razorbacks, he’s a lot easier to replace than any of the players the Nittany Lions won’t have in Tampa, so let’s not think too much about this.Forecast: Arkansas (+1) – Tom Fornell
Citrus bowl: (15) Iowa vs. (22) Kentucky
Last Chances:
Kentucky Wildcats -3
13:00 | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Mark Stoops’ schedule just seems to be in a place where it’s tough in a bowl game. These two teams are built the same and both want to win in scrimmage, but I think the Kentucky side’s skill talent is just a notch, especially with the absence of Tyler Goodson running back for the Hawkeyes.Prediction: Kentucky (-3) — Chip Patterson
Fiesta Bowl: (5) Notre Dame vs. (9) State of Oklahoma
Last Chances:
Notre Dame fights Irish PK
13:00 | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) — Mike Gundy has been a great bowling coach, but I think there’s a real juice around the promotion of Marcus Freeman, and Notre Dame will use this game as a showcase for the program’s future. Plus, with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in the same position in the state of Ohio, there’s some commotion on the Cowboys staff that should affect your play in the game.Prediction: Notre Dame (-2.5) — Chip Patterson
Rose Bowl: (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah
Last Chances:
Ohio State Buckeyes -4
5 p.m. | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —It’s not an easy game to figure out. Ohio State is missing many key players but still has one of the most talented rosters in the country. Even if the substitutes are inexperienced, they have spent the last month practicing in their new roles and should be prepared. But we also saw the Buckeyes defense battle a physical team in Michigan, and this Utah team is just as strong as UM. So I’m playing a bit of both sides here. I think Ohio State wins the game more often than not, but I don’t think the Buckeyes can drive these Utes out — especially when you know Utah will be incentivized to play in its first Rose Bowl. So Bucks to win, Utes to cover.Forecast: Utah (+6.5) – Tom Fornell
Sugar bowl: (7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss
Last Chances:
Baylor bears +1.5
20:45 | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —The game is ultimately a pick ’em after the line swung toward Baylor. The battle will be a strength-to-strength especially in the run game. However, if Baylor can keep up with Ole Miss’s skill talents, the Bears are poised to fight their way to their first-ever New Year’s Six win.Prediction: Baylor (-1) – Shehan Jeyarajah
Which college football choices can you make with confidence during bowling season, and which underdogs will outright win? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,600 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-picks-schedule-predictions-against-the-spread-odds-for-new-years-day-bowl-games/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]