College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for new year’s day bowl games

Happy New Year! What better way to kick off 2022 than five January 1st college football bowl games that you can not only watch, but bet on. With three aptly named New Year’s Six bowl games for a triple header starting at 1pm ET and running late into the evening, the first day of 2022 won’t be short of excitement.

The College Football Playoff finalists were determined on Friday after some exciting games, and with the CFP National Championship more than a week away, plenty of focus can be put on these 10 teams that played great football last season. Among the huge programs in action are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ole Miss, but that’s not to disparage anyone else.

Saturday’s final will not only serve as the conclusion to the 2021 season, but also as the starting point for 2022 and beyond. Notre Dame, for example, will play its first game without Brian Kelly at the helm since 2009 as it ushers in a new era under Marcus Freeman. The state of Oklahoma lost its defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, to the state of Ohio and will try to maintain its dominant presence on that side of the ball.

While winning is the most important thing for most, we think it’s important whether these teams will cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for coverage of college football from kick-off. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for a fraught New Year’s Day as the 2021 season draws to a close.

Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

Outback Bowl: (21) Arkansas vs. Penn State

Last Chances: Penn State Nittany Lions +3

afternoon | ESPN2,fuboTV(Try for free) —When you consider the sheer number of bodies that Penn State is missing for this game and the roles those missing players fill, it’s hard to go any other way than Arkansas. Offensively, Jahan Dotson was the outlet for a PSU team that couldn’t run the ball. Defensively it will be without the heart of the unit. While Treylon Burks is a great player and a huge loss for the Razorbacks, he’s a lot easier to replace than any of the players the Nittany Lions won’t have in Tampa, so let’s not think too much about this.Forecast: Arkansas (+1) – Tom Fornell

Citrus bowl: (15) Iowa vs. (22) Kentucky

Last Chances: Kentucky Wildcats -3

13:00 | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Mark Stoops’ schedule just seems to be in a place where it’s tough in a bowl game. These two teams are built the same and both want to win in scrimmage, but I think the Kentucky side’s skill talent is just a notch, especially with the absence of Tyler Goodson running back for the Hawkeyes.Prediction: Kentucky (-3) — Chip Patterson

Fiesta Bowl: (5) Notre Dame vs. (9) State of Oklahoma

Last Chances: Notre Dame fights Irish PK

13:00 | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) — Mike Gundy has been a great bowling coach, but I think there’s a real juice around the promotion of Marcus Freeman, and Notre Dame will use this game as a showcase for the program’s future. Plus, with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in the same position in the state of Ohio, there’s some commotion on the Cowboys staff that should affect your play in the game.Prediction: Notre Dame (-2.5) — Chip Patterson

Rose Bowl: (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah

Last Chances: Ohio State Buckeyes -4

5 p.m. | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —It’s not an easy game to figure out. Ohio State is missing many key players but still has one of the most talented rosters in the country. Even if the substitutes are inexperienced, they have spent the last month practicing in their new roles and should be prepared. But we also saw the Buckeyes defense battle a physical team in Michigan, and this Utah team is just as strong as UM. So I’m playing a bit of both sides here. I think Ohio State wins the game more often than not, but I don’t think the Buckeyes can drive these Utes out — especially when you know Utah will be incentivized to play in its first Rose Bowl. So Bucks to win, Utes to cover.Forecast: Utah (+6.5) – Tom Fornell

Sugar bowl: (7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Last Chances: Baylor bears +1.5

20:45 | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —The game is ultimately a pick ’em after the line swung toward Baylor. The battle will be a strength-to-strength especially in the run game. However, if Baylor can keep up with Ole Miss’s skill talents, the Bears are poised to fight their way to their first-ever New Year’s Six win.Prediction: Baylor (-1) – Shehan Jeyarajah

Which college football choices can you make with confidence during bowling season, and which underdogs will outright win? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,600 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.