Epic match beckons as Wimbledon residents embark on tennis club expansion | Property
A battle is brewing in SW19. Local residents, environmental and heritage groups are preparing to launch a public relations and legal salvo against Wimbledon’s plans to develop the historic Capability Brown park into 39 new tennis courts for the championships.
The activists claim the All England Lawn Tennis Clubs (AELTC) designs for a new show court with 8,000 seats and 38 other grass pitches on a golf course next to the world famous SW19 club violates a covenant that prevents building on the monumental parkland.
When it bought the property of the golf course from the council of Merton for 5.2 million in 1993, the All England club agreed to a legal pact prohibiting the use of the land for any purpose other than leisure or recreation or as open space. .
Despite the covenant, the All England club has submitted plans to the councils of Merton and Wandsworth for a 95-metre, 28-metre-high Parkland show court with 8,000 seats on land designed by Capability Brown for the first Earl Spencer in 1768.
The club says it needs to build the new show court in the protected park as there is not enough space at the current site, and higher capacity courts are urgently needed to compete with the other grand slam tournaments.
The club has promised campaigners, who number in their thousands and include several prominent London lawyers, that the show court will be a world-class building that complements the beauty of the surroundings and pays tribute to the site’s rich history. The plans, which the club said would bolster its tennis in an English garden, also include 38 ground courts, several outbuildings and 9.4km of roads and paths.
More than 1,200 people have formally lodged objections via the municipality’s websites.
Ahead of a planning decision expected in the spring, several local residents’ associations, heritage and environmental groups and local politicians are forming a non-political umbrella group to begin a public and legal battle against the All England club plan.
Chris Baker, director of the Capability Brown Society, said the plans would destroy forever the land Brown laid out 240 years ago. This act of desecration will be a brutal act of vandalism by the All Englanders who claim heritage is in our DNA, Baker said.
Baker said the coalition of advocacy groups aims to fight the All England in court first, but has also asked lawyers to prepare for a legal battle over the covenant’s status if planning permission is granted.
The All Englanders were good neighbors, but local opinion is quickly turning against them, Baker said. The vast majority of locals are terrified that they will demolish the park. They are only interested in one thing and that is income and the additional income that their new developments on the golf course will bring.
Thelma Fry, 96, who has lived in an apartment block overlooking the park for 30 years, said she was devastated and heartbroken by the proposals.
I am just one person against the endless wealth and influence of All England Tennis, said Fry. As I get older, my enjoyment of life becomes more and more dependent on the view from my window. The trees, grass and lake of the Capability Browns landscape. I am devastated and heartbroken that it will be ruined by All England’s plans.
They have assured me it will take years to build which means I will be overlooking a construction site for the rest of my life instead of my current glorious view.
Iain Simpson, president of the Wimbledon Park Residents Association, which represents more than 10,000 local households, accused the All England club of misleading locals by submitting plans that violate the signed covenant promising not to to build on the land when it bought it in 1993.
Simpson excavated Mertons minutes after the council agreed to sell the golf club’s land on condition that the All England signed a covenant promising not to use it except for leisure or recreational purposes or as open space and not build on it. .
At the time, then-chairman of the All England club, John Curry, said: We fully understand and support everyone’s determination to keep the country open and we bought the land on that basis.
Tony Colman, Merton City Council leader, said: This council is committed to preserving the land as open space. All of England bought the land knowing that this is our policy and aware that we would not allow development of the site.
When Simpson recently wrote to Ian Hewitt, the current chairman of All England, to remind him of the covenant and promise of his predecessors, Hewitt replied that: I’m sure you can understand that the demands of the club and the community are over the resulting 28 years and that the AELTC has had to work to ensure that the Championships remain a tennis tournament of choice and continue to deliver significant and enhanced socio-economic benefits to the local environment.
Residents and the public have been misled about their intentions, Simpson said in a letter sent to thousands of local homes earlier this month. Why should we believe everything they say?
In a statement, Hewitt said: Private land covenants are not part of the public planning process, but must be handled outside of that process. The AELTC believes it would be appropriate for any discussion/consideration regarding the covenants to take place after the planning application has been approved.
Hewitt said the proposed new courts are vital to the future of Wimbledon for the hampionships, for the people of Wimbledon and for tennis in the UK and worldwide. We must fulfill these ambitions to maintain Wimbledon’s position at the pinnacle of the sport.
A Merton City Council spokesman said: A legal covenant is not a material planning consideration when assessing a building application.
The All England Lawn Tennis Clubs application is currently under review and it will likely be decided by the planning committee: we don’t have a committee date in mind yet as the application is still under review by officials.
The All England club leased the land to Wimbledon Park Golf Club on a lease that expires in 2041. However, eager to expand the championships and house preparatory matches on the site, the tennis club offered the golf club members 65 million euros to buy off the lease and expand its footprint.
The golf club members, including Piers Morgan, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and former Cabinet Secretary Lord ODonnell, voted in favor of the deal in 2018, collecting a windfall of 85,000 each.
