Watching Men’s Union Hockey Games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – The Daily Gazette





It is rare to see the men’s Union hockey team play on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, the Dutch didn’t get the chance to do that this season. Union was set to host the defending NCAA champion UMass on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at Messa Rink. But on Thursday, the school announced that the games had been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Dutch. One of those games will be caught up on January 18 at 7pm Friday’s game would have been Union’s first New Year’s Eve game in five years. Had Saturday’s game been played, it would have been the Dutch’ first New Year’s Day game in 11 years. Union played three times on New Year’s Eve and twice on New Year’s Day, since it became a Division I program in 1991. Here’s a look at the history of Unions New Years Eve/New Years Day. Jan. 1, 1992 AT MERRIMACK Union, in his second season at the Division I level, dropped a 2-0 decision against Merrimack. Rod Atkinson scored twice for Merrimack and goalkeeper Mike Doneghey made 26 saves. Union goalkeeper Mike Gallant stopped 22 shots. DEC. 31, 2010-JAN. 1, 2011 IN MINNEAPOLIS The Dutch played in the Dodge Holiday Classic of the University of Minnesota. Union, ranked 12th from the nation that started the match, drew the host and the 19th Gophers in the first round. The Dutch were tied 2-2 in extra time. Josh Jooris scored his second goal of the game, 42 seconds into the sudden death in extra time, to give the Dutch a 3-2 win, their first ever win over Minnesota. (Union would take its second win over Minnesota in the 2014 NCAA title game). Union took on Bemidji State in the final of the Dodge Holiday Classic. Matt Read scored twice to lead the Beavers to a 3-1 victory. Daniel Carr had the Union goal. The Dutch would only lose one more time in the regular season, winning their first ECACH title in the regular season. DEC. 31, 2011 AT COLORADO COLLEGE Union called in Colorado in 2012 when it played in Denver on December 30 (a 3-1 loss) before playing Colorado College in Colorado Springs on New Year’s Eve. Goals in the second period from David Civitarese and Nick Dineen helped the Tigers to a 2-1 victory. Wayne Simpson scored an extra-attacker goal with 40 seconds left in the game for the Dutch. Union fell to 9-5-5 but would go 17-3-1 the rest of the way, winning ECAC Hockey regular season and tournament titles and the NCAA East Regional Hockey Tournament to beat the Frozen Four in its Division for the first time I history. 31 DEC 2016 USA NORTH DAKOTA North Dakota was the defending NCAA champion when it visited Messa Rink for the New Year’s Eve game. Austin Poganski had two goals and an assist to lead North Dakota to a 3-1 victory. Poganski opened the scoring 11 seconds into the game, beating goalkeeper Alex Sakellaropoulos. The score stayed that way until Poganski gave Shane Gersich a goal in the third period 2:57. With Sakellaropoulos drawn for an extra striker, Spencer Foo scored with 2:41 left to pull the Dutch inside one. But Union couldn’t score a second goal from an extra striker, as Poganski scored an empty goal with 24 seconds left. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/12/31/looking-at-union-mens-hockey-games-on-new-years-eve-and-new-years-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos