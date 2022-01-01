Broncos’ Chubb, Jeudy lands on COVID-19 list





ENGLEWOOD Already demoralized by consecutive losses, a compromised Broncos team will face the Chargers on Sunday amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Denver added outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper, inside linebacker Baron Browning, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and receiver Jerry Jeudy to the reserve list on Friday. That brings the total to 13 players in three days, including seven starters: cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell (may return on Sunday), Browning, Chubb, receiver Tim Patrick, right tackle Bobby Massie and Jeudy. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said receiver Courtland Sutton could also be added to the list after testing on Saturday, leaving 11 on the 53-man roster. Defensive coach Bill Kollar is also out with COVID, replaced by assistant Mike Hiestand. “It’s a competition with no excuse. And we’re not going to use one. We went to play a game on Sunday and expected to win,” Fangio said. “The attitude of our guys on today’s walkthrough was amazing. Fangio indicated that there has been no question of postponing the game, nor has he thought about it, even if it would help the Broncos. He explained that they would make adjustments on both sides of the ball to fit the staff, which included reserve receivers Kendall Hinton and practice squad Seth Williams and cornerback Michael Ojemudia. “I’m optimistic about those guys who will get their chance,” Fangio said. With outside linebacker, Aaron Patrick gets extra reps. And Andre Mintze could return from the COVID list. Browning was able to assist an outside linebacker, a position he sometimes held in the state of Ohio. He is gone. That means it’s likely that Jonas Griffith is linked to Micah Kizer inside. The Broncos removed the following players from the practice squad: running back Damarea Crockett, Williams, receiver Travis Fulgham and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu. I texted Chubb to see how he was feeling. “Nothing crazy. Just tired,” Chubb told Denver7. Friday’s players join outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, safety Caden Sterns and special teams cornerback Mike Ford. The Broncos will use their third team right tackle in Quinn Bailey. The Broncos also don’t have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who may not play again this season after his second concussion against the Bengals. Drew Lock will make his second straight start. The Broncos have landed 32 players and two coaches on the COVID list in the past two months.

