Williams hockey teams are getting ready for the second semester | Sport

The Christmas break gives hockey players at Williams College a chance to catch up with each other after their first semester games and their final papers and exams.

Coaches Bill Kangas and Meghan Gillis will be gathering their players for the second semester games right after the holidays.

It promises to be a tough but interesting road for both teams.

Williams men

The Ephs went into halftime with a 5-3 record and that was the bad news. The good news is that Kangas’ team has a solid four point lead in the NESCAC standings.

Williams is 5-1 in NESCAC play, which is good for 14 points. This is important because of how the NESCAC mode is determined.

With five-minute conference overtime in play, NESCAC has a points system for determining conference leaders. Teams are awarded three points for a regulation win, two points for a win in overtime, 1.5 points for a draw and one point for a loss in overtime.

Williams had regulatory wins over Colby, Bowdoin, Tufts and Middlebury, and a regulatory loss over Hamilton. To end the first semester, Jack Forrest’s goal in extra time gave Williams a 3-2 victory over Little Three rival Amherst. The OT win gave Williams 14 points.

Hamilton is second with 10 points, followed by Wesleyan with 9 1/2 points.

Williams was set to play at the 11th Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament at Norwich University this weekend. But on New Year’s Eve, Norwich announced the cancellation of the tournament.

“Norwich University officials, in conjunction with the Northfield Savings Bank, have explored all avenues to maintain some form of competition but were ultimately unsuccessful,” said a Norwich statement.

In lieu of the tournament, the Ephs will remain in practice mode until Friday, January 7. Then Williams heads to Wesleyan for the first of a weekend streak featuring some Connecticut NESCAC rivals. Williams will play Wesleyan on Friday and Trinity on Saturday.

The Ephs are going to that tournament with the nation’s number 1 goalkeeper. Evan Ruschil has a 0.99 goals-to-average average, with two shutouts. The junior keeper has a save rate of .965.

Williams won’t be home until January 11, when the Ephs play a 3:00 p.m. game against Connecticut College.

Conference games aside, a date to circle would be Saturday, January 15, when the second-ranked SUNY-Oswego comes to visit Williamstown. The last time these teams played, Williams’ Connor Kucharski scored twice in the third period to take a 6-4 win. The game was played on December 1, 2019.

Williams women

It was a solid first semester for Gillis’ Ephs as they bounced off a season opening at Colby to win five games in a row.

Williams swept a run from Hamilton to counter the sweep in Maine and ended the semester with a two-game sweep of William Smith in non-league play.

Williams is tied for fourth in the league, which uses the same 3-2-1 1/2-1 points system to determine where teams fall in the standings.

Middlebury, the unanimous No. 1 team in the most recent USCHO.com Division III Top 10, leads NESCAC by 12 points. Colby has 9 points and is second, followed by Hamilton (7). Williams and Wesleyan are tied with 5 points each. Bowdoin (4) and Trinity (3) follow Williams and Wesleyan.

That gets interesting because all seven of those NESCAC schools fall within the Division III PairWise and RPI Top 20s. PairWise is a ranking system that helps the Division III Tournament Committee rank large teams.

According to the most recent PairWise, Wesleyan is number 1 in the country, with Middlebury second and Colby third. Bowdoin and Trinity are 9 and 10, while Williams is at 11 and Hamilton is at 16. Those NESCAC schools are in the same spots in the RPI.

Williams is scheduled to return to play at Lansing Chapman Rink over New Year’s weekend. The Ephs will host Bowdoin on New Year’s Day, 3 p.m. matinee, and play Stevenson on Sunday at 3. Williams last played against Stevenson in the 2019-20 season, in the Codfish Bowl Tournament championship game at UMass Boston. Williams won that game 2-0.

The Ephs open the second half of the season with six consecutive home games. After the Bowdoin-Stevenson weekend, Williams Trinity will host two games and then play Manhattanville before starting a home-from-home on January 14 with Amherst at home.

The Ephs enter the second semester with three of the top 10 scorers in NESCAC. Senior Meghan Halloran is sixth with eight points on five goals and three assists. She is linked with Williams teammates Ellia Chiang and Robin Kitazono. Chiang is a freshman and Kitazono is a sophomore, and both have four goals and four assists.