2021: a positive result for the Boucherville Table Tennis Club

This is a more than positive assessment of the performance of the table tennis players that table tennis club Boucherville prepares.

Prior to the start of the competition in October 2021, the aim was to grow the club and recruit new players, mainly girls, through the Gender Equity Project program managed by Table Tennis Canada. However, for this first block of competition alone, the athletes collected as many as 20 medals.

At the Chop Open Qubec on November 13 and 14: Enzo Vasque won the bronze medal in category C and Louis Bouchard won the silver medal in category J.

At Circuit 2 Montreal on December 5, Wei-Ning Lee won the gold medal and Enzo Vasquez the gold medal and Louis Bouchard the gold medal in Qubec’s development category.

In the regional final of the Qubec Games on December 18, Lonie Gougeon won the bronze medal in the girls’ under-11s. Ariana Orjuela won the gold medal in category 11 and under consolation. Heloise St-Aubin took the bronze medal aged 11 and under. Alexis Gougeon won the silver medal in the intermediate category. Jeremy Lazarof took the gold in the starter A category. Alexandre Guay took the silver in the intermediate category. Lohan Beaudry took the gold medal in the intermediate consolation category. Louis Bouchard took the gold medal in the lite category. Felix Gougeon won the bronze medal in the Elite category. Philippe Aube won the bronze medal in the 14-year-olds. Enzo Vasquez won the silver medal in the 14 year olds. Naika Leavy won the silver medal for the 14-year-old girls and Wei-Ning Lee won the silver medal for the 17-year-old girls.

Opened door

The Boucherville Table Tennis Club will hold its Open House on Saturday, January 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mortgane High School Gate 4.

For more information, please contact trainer Miguel Ruz at 438-878-5401 or [email protected]