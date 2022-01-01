Christine Grant, pioneering athletics manager in Iowa, dies aged 85

IOWA CITY, Ia. Christine Grant, a pioneer in women’s athletics during a 27-year tenure at the University of Iowa, died Friday at age 85.

Grant became Iowa’s first women’s athletic director in 1973, the year after federal Title IX legislation requiring gender equality in college sports was passed. Grant had testified before Congress several times and argued for the bill, which the NCAA opposed.

Grant served in the Iowa athletic department until her retirement in 2000, but remained active in the local sports scene. She also continued to teach in Iowa’s department of health and sports studies until 2006.

Iowa merged the men’s and women’s athletics divisions after Grant retired.

Under Grant’s leadership, Iowa sponsored 12 women’s sports that won an NCAA hockey championship and 27 Big Ten Conference championships. She is a member of the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.

I’m Dr. Grant owed so much. She hired me to coach at this university that I love so much. More importantly, she gave thousands upon thousands of girls the opportunity to enjoy and benefit from participating in athletics,” Lisa Bluder, Iowa women’s basketball coach, said in a university release. “Without Dr. Grant for gender equality, girls and women would not be able to experience the benefits of sport as we know it today. dr. Grant taught me to think differently. I hear her words of wisdom haunting my mind now and forever. i love dr. Grant.

“She has told me several times to call her Christine, but out of respect she will always be Dr. Grant, the woman who helped change the landscape of women’s athletics.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register Friday night, former Iowa athletic director Bob Bowlsby recalled Grant’s contributions in Iowa and nationally. He said she gave him the greatest professional compliment of his life. He will never forget how she came down the hall and told him she was retiring and that she advised Bowlsby to take charge of both the men’s and women’s divisions.

“More than anything, Christine had a great sense of honesty. It was that sense of honesty that wanted the best for young female athletes,” Bowlsby said. “But she also wanted the best for young male athletes. And that’s how she was special.”

Grant was born on May 27, 1936 in Scotland, where her love of sports blossomed at age 11 when she started playing netball, a game similar to basketball. Hockey quickly became her favorite sport and the stadium where the Hawkeyes play is named Grant Field in her honor.

Grant was instrumental in bringing hockey to Iowa. How fitting it was that the Hawkeyes were number 1 nationally for much of the fall season in the last year of her life. As Grant’s health deteriorated at the Bird House, a hospice care facility, she made sure to watch live streams of every Hawkeye field hockey game.

During the season, Iowa hockey coach Lisa Cellucci brought players to Grant.

“She wanted to hear from them and tell them how proud she was,” Cellucci told the Register Friday night. “She was so excited that hockey was #1 in Iowa.”

When Grant had to go to the hospital for health reasons, she made sure she wore an Iowa hockey shirt during the ambulance ride. She supported the Hawkeyes to the very end.

“Of course our goal was to win a national championship,” said Cellucci. “But she was the first to leave me a voicemail after we lost in the Elite Eight.”

Grant obtained a degree in physical education in Scotland. She then embarked on a teaching and coaching career, leaving Scotland in 1961 for Canada. There, she played an important role in forming a national hockey organization and became the coach of Canada’s national team.

A decade later, Grant arrived in Iowa to earn bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in physical education and athletic administration.

At the same time, Grant put a lot of energy into a new group that was gearing up for equal sporting opportunity, the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. She became the chairman.

In 1973, Iowa president Sandy Boyd wanted to become a national leader in women’s athletic opportunities, making the university one of only two in the country to have a separate division for women’s sports. The first choice to lead the department, Grant told the Register in 2013, was Nell Jackson, a former Hawkeye track star. Jackson turned it down.

Grant did not and eagerly took up a new challenge at a salary of $14,000. That cemented her for the remaining 48 years of her life in Iowa City. Her influence was such that in 2019 a new elementary school built in North Liberty was named after her.

“I never dreamed that I would settle in Iowa City because I planned to go back to Canada, which I love,” Grant said in 2013, her thick Scottish accent still present. “But things happen.”

Grant made them happen. One of the coaches she hired was Vivian Stringer, who chose Iowa and Grant over places like Texas, Penn State and USC after reaching the Final Four for women’s basketball at tiny Cheyney State. It was a meeting with Grant at the Philadelphia airport that convinced her, Stringer said.

“She’s a giant among the giants,” said Stringer in 2013, 20 years after leading Iowa to the Final Four. “I honestly can’t think of a woman who has done more for women (in sports) across this country than Dr. Grant. Not one. Not one.”

Grant and Stringer made sports history together in 1985, when they drew 22,157 fans to watch the Hawkeyes take on Ohio State at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It became the largest audience at that time to watch a women’s basketball game.

“When our team came out, Vivian (Stringer) was almost in tears,” Grant said later. “Then I thought, ‘Good lord, can you imagine we did this.’ It was a very, very moving moment.”

The firefighter was less enthusiastic. Grant received a letter of reprimand for exceeding the arena’s capacity by 6,657 people.

Grant framed the letter and hung it in her office.

In Iowa, Grant teamed up with athletic director Bump Elliott, who died in December 2019, two towering figures in Hawkeye’s sports history who had split two years.

Grant won the Billie Jean King Prize in 1995 for her lifetime contribution to women’s athletics.

“The ripple effect of her life’s work will be felt in every generation from today,” Iowa women’s tennis coach Sasha Schmid said in the school’s release. “She is a true giant and a hero of Hawkeye. What an incredible life. Rest in peace, dear Dr. Grant.

But she never felt like her work was done, and was saddened to see opportunities for female coaches and athletic directors dwindling, not even at her alma mater.

Grant told the Register in 2017, after Iowa lost a gender bias lawsuit filed by former athletic administrator Jane Meyer“It’s really heartbreaking to sit and watch this for the past few decades and know that nobody is doing anything about it. That’s the saddest thing about it. I mean, where are our sports directors? Where are our presidents? We can’t go on like a nation to continue rejecting the dreams and talents of half our population. It’s a subject that I’m very passionate about. And I think this is going to be a milestone, I really believe that.”

Grant attended that trial in Des Moines. She said she believed Iowa leaders would use it as an opportunity to make things fairer for women athletes, coaches and administrators.

On one of Cellucci’s last hospice visits, in November, Grant was adamant, even in declining health, that there was still a lot more work to be done to create equal opportunities for women.

She said to keep fighting,” Cellucci said. “I said, ‘I will.'”