Rohit, Ashwin among four Indians included in 2021 Cricket Australia XI





Goalkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and left arm spinner Axar Patel are the other two Indians on the team



India’s white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and Prime Minister off-spinner R. Ashwin were among the four players from the country to have made it to the Cricket Australia (CA) XI of the Year. In addition to Rohit and Ashwin, the other two Indians on the team were reckless goalkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and left arm spinner Axar Patel. Rohit has been chosen as opener alongside Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne, followed by Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne at number three. He is followed by England Test captain Joe Root, Pakistani Fawad Alam and Pant in batting order. Rohit dominated white-ball cricket and his home conditions for years and this year conquered his final frontier by showing he can score big test runs outside of Asia. And a strong 2021 finishing alone behind Root for most runs could have been even better if the classy righthander had turned several strong starts into big hundreds. Rohit hit 20 or more in 14 of his 19 innings completed, but posted 161 in two centuries in a total of 329 to set up a win at Chennai and a patient 127 at The Oval, his first Test hundred away from home. Pant was named as the wicketkeeper. His numbers would have looked significantly better if he could have turned the scores of 97 (in Sydney), 89 not out (in Brisbane) and 91 (in Chennai) into hundreds. The way he dismantled Australia and England at the beginning of the year earned him comparisons to the great Adam Gilchrist, CA wrote. In the spin department is the Indian duo Ashwin and Axar. While Ashwin was also the highest wicket-taker in Tests this year, Axar cemented his place in the team at home with a spectacular show against England. While Ashwin claimed 54 wickets in 9 matches this year, Axar finished 27 in 5. Labuschagne was the only player from the Australian national side to make the list. Cricket Australia Test XI of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

