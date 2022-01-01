Sports
Alabama vs. Georgia: Early Picks, Predictions, Odds For College Football Playoff National Championship Game
no. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia settled matters in their respective national semifinals to set up a rematch of the SEC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10, 2022, for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The matchup between the conference’s rivals means the SEC will be assured of its third consecutive national title and 12th champion in the past 16 seasons, dating back to 2006.
The Crimson Tide comes from a 27-6 roll of No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Brian Robinson Jr. ran through the Bearcats for 204 yards on 26 touches, while Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was more of a game manager, completing 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards with three touchdowns — all to different pass catchers. It will be Alabama’s sixth national title game in the past seven seasons.
Georgia earned its second CFP-era national title shot after beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. The last time the Bulldogs got this far was after the 2017 season, when they lost to Alabama 26-23 in a classic title game. Sixth-year Bulldog coach Kirby Smart enters the meeting 0-4 against Tide coach Nick Saban, his former boss. That figure includes a 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4. But the Dawgs have returned to their dominant form against the Wolverines and want revenge on the Tide.
Let’s take a look at what each team stands for in the CFP National Championship before our CBS Sports college football pundits give them their first picks for the game.
No. 1 Alabama (13-1), Cotton Bowl Champion
There were times during the 2021 season when Alabama looked like a shell of its usual championship self. A Florida team that finished the season 6-7 dominated Alabama in the second half on September 18 before the Tide escaped with a 31-29 win. Then, two weeks later, an unranked Texas A&M team upset Bama 41-38 as an 18-point underdog. To be sure, there were flashes of brilliance along the way, such as dominant wins over quality Ole Miss and Mississippi State teams. But compared to the program’s 2020 team’s historic dominance, this version of the Tide often looked like a shot at winning the national title. That theme remained intact through the final two weeks of the regular season, as they narrowly survived Arkansas and Auburn’s disrupted bids.
Once Alabama got to the SEC title game, however, it found its vintage shape. Georgia jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but from there it was all Bama as the Tide scored 24 points in the second quarter and rode to victory. Young threw more than 400 yards in a performance that helped him become the first Alabama quarterback to ever win the Heisman. The win secured Alabama’s spot in the CFP, but it came at a cost as leading receiver John Metchie III lost the game to a knee injury this season. Once in the field, the Tide showed their physical superiority against the first Group of Five team to reach the CFP. While the Bearcats did a good job of taking away Alabama’s passing attack, the Tide ran effectively throughout the game and dominated defensively.
No. 3 Georgia (13-1), Orange Bowl Champion
Georgia played one of the most dominant regular seasons in modern college football history by going 12-0 while giving up just 10 touchdowns for opposing fouls and not allowing more than 17 total points to an opponent in any game. That defensive superiority allowed the Dawgs to thrive without needing an explosive attack, which is a good thing given all the injuries and absences UGA has had to deal with on offense this season. Nearly every receiver or tight end or note for Georgia went into the season recovering from injury or missed at least one game along the way due to injury. Those absences would have crippled a lesser team, but veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett IV held the operation well enough to let the defense shine through the regular season.
Then came the SEC title game and a reality check for the Dawgs. Young took over for the Tide with the help of receivers Jameson Williams and Metchie. Bennett threw a few interceptions that stifled Georgia’s attempts to rally in the second half, and suddenly the previously invincible Bulldogs seemed quite mortal. But with a few weeks to prepare for the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl, Georgia returned to form jumping out to a 27-3 lead at halftime and never looking back at a rematch with Alabama on to put. The Dawgs didn’t have to show all their cards during the first encounter with the Tide, and they proved against Michigan that their attack has different equipment that was rarely seen or needed during the regular season.
Alabama vs. Georgia early pick, predictions
Distribution: Georgia -2.5 (Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook)
