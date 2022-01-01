Tennis Spain, Argentina take easy wins at ATP Cup, Serbia lose in Norway





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Spain and Argentina both won their ATP Cup tie with some ease as professional men’s tennis returned on Saturday for the 2022 season in the lucrative team tournament at Sydney Olympic Park. Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta made light of Rafa Nadal’s absence with contrasting victories over Chileans Cristian Garin and Alejandro Tabilo. Carreno Busta had to trail 0-3 in both sets and again 1-3 in the deciding tiebreak before beating troublesome lefthander Tabilo 6-4 7-6 (4) in the first game of the year against Ken Rosewall Arena. Bautista Agut then steamrollered the world’s number 17 Garin 6-0 6-3 to give the Spaniards an unassailable lead in the Group A draw before Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez made it a 3-0 a solid 7-6 (3) 4 -6 10-7 victory over Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo. “It was very early on the first day of the year to play tennis,” said Bautista Agut, the world No. 19. “Today was a good start for me, I played a very solid game, I felt I had a good rhythm, good speed on the ball, I’m really happy.” Federico Delbonis previously made light work of Aleksandre Metreveli with a 6-1 6-2 win at the Sydney Super Dome to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in their Group D draw against Georgia. Diego Schwartzman then defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili by the same score before Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni defeated Zura Tkemaladze and Saba Purtseladze, again 6-1 6-2, in doubles to complete the 3-0 win. In the evening session, Greece lost 2-1 to Poland when world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from his singles match with Hubert Hurkacz due to a nagging right elbow. Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland the lead with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over Mikhail Pervolarakis before world number nine Hurkacz pushed aside Tsitsipas’ replacement, Aristotelis Thanos, 6-1 6-2. “I expected to play against Stefanos and prepared tactics with my coach and Marcin (Matkowski), so it was difficult when I found out,” said Hurkacz. “I had never played (Thanos) before, or seen him play. He had a big serve and luckily I came back pretty well and put pressure on him.” However, Tsitsipas returned for the doubles along with Pervolarakis to claim a hard-fought 6-4 5-7 10-8 win over Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski. In the other meeting in Group A, Filip Krajinovic and Nikola Cacic helped Serbia, which without https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-withdraws-atp-cup-sydney-organisers-2021-12-29 world Novak Djokovic, number one, takes a 2-1 win over Norway after beating Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3) 6-3 in doubles. The two teams had shared the singles rubbers, with Krajinovic beating Durasovic 6-2 7-5 in the opening game before world number eight Ruud saw a spirited challenge from Dusan Lajovic 6-3 7-5 to level things up. to bring. “It was a high quality match from start to finish,” said Ruud. “I got a little nervous towards the end… I haven’t played any games for four or five weeks now, so it’s a bit difficult to get that rhythm going.” The third edition of the $10 million tournament has 16 teams divided into four groups playing at two venues in Sydney’s Olympic Park. The absence of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer for various reasons has robbed the event of some luster, but 14 of the world’s top 20 players are in action as they prepare for the start of the Australian Open on January 17. Daniil Medvedev, second in the world ranking behind Djokovic, will represent champions Russia on Sunday in their opening game in Group B against France. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Dhruv Munjal, edited by Neil Fullick)

