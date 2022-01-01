Winter classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS — “STATE OF HOCKEY.” The words are all over the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around a perimeter of Minnesota.

That’s celebrated when the Minnesota Wild plays the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7:00 PM ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).

Target Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins, is set up to look like the site of a pond hockey tournament, with pine trees, a warming house, the largest additional rink the NHL has ever made for an outdoor game, and two smaller natural ice rinks.

The NHL has invited several clubs and teams from all over Minnesota to participate in the festivities and to display their presence in the stadium during stoppages of play. The idea is to tell the story of where hockey is more important than perhaps anywhere else in the United States.

“It’s hard to find in the United States,” Wild forward Nick Bjugstad said. “Obviously Canada has its own paths. But Minnesota, it’s a rich culture and tradition here.”

Minnesota has produced more NHL players than any other US state. In NHL history, 284 Minnesota-born players have played at least one game, 49 of them this season. Massachusetts has always had 209 players, 24 this season. Michigan has had 188 this season, 34 this season.

Of the NHL’s 32 teams, 25 have played at least one Minnesota-born player in at least one game this season, including every team in the Winter Classic. The Wild have Bjugstad (Minneapolis), defender Alex Goligoskic (Grand Rapids) and striker Kyle Rau (Eden Prairie). The Blues have had defenders Justin Faulk (South St. Paul) and Scott Perunovich (Hibbing), and goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren (Lakeville).

“When you grow up here, even if you don’t grow up playing hockey, it’s part of your life somehow,” Goligoski said. “There are so many people playing. In the communities it’s so important that it’s going to affect you at some point.”

The theme of this Winter Classic harks back to the early days of the Wild, who joined the NHL as an expansion team in the 2000-01 season.

Their president at the time was Tod Leiweke, who is president and CEO of the expansion Seattle Kraken. He recognized how deeply embedded hockey was in Minnesota and how fans felt about the Minnesota North Stars moving to Dallas and dropping “North” from their name in 1993.

“It can’t dominate the hockey community and make the other parts of the community suffer,” Doug Risebrough, Wild’s then general manager, once said. “It had to be part of the hockey community, not the top of the hockey community and everyone else listens to what we’re doing. It was just, ‘We’re one dynamic in this great state of hockey.'”

After the Detroit Red Wings labeled their city “Hockeytown” in the 1990s, the Wild named Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” They invited a child to skate with a “State of Hockey” flag to the games and used the sales of programs to benefit small hockey clubs.

Knowing the importance of high school hockey, the Wild hung a jersey from every high school program in the state at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, their home and home of the high school state tournament.

They created an organ in the shape of an ice machine and a replica of the Split Rock Lighthouse northeast of Duluth on the shore of Lake Superior so they could shine the light and sound the foghorn when they scored.

“It became a Minnesota building,” Risebrough said. “It didn’t just become an NHL building.”

Every North Stars game started with announcer Bob Utecht saying, “Let’s go play hockey!” The Wild puts their own spin on the tradition by having local celebrities do it, and of course they will at the Winter Classic.

“I think it’s how much the game is actually in the fabric of Minnesota,” said Wild GM Bill Guerin, who was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. “Like, it’s just in the culture. Everyone plays hockey or knows hockey or follows hockey. It’s what people do here more than anywhere else, and I’m from Massachusetts, where hockey is really big.”

So expect a show of immense pride from the NHL players, the people on the extra rink and the fans in the stands, braving sub-zero temperatures to show what the “State of Hockey” is all about.

“I’m ready for the Winter Classic,” said Guerin. “It’s going to be unbelievable. Yeah, you know, it’s going to get cold, but everybody’s really excited. I think people in Minnesota have a lot of hats and gloves and warm coats and good boots. I don’t think people are going to take this game all the way out of the like, I think this is just kind of… I think it adds something to it. It’s almost like a challenge.”