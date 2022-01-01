Return of RB D’Andre Swift ‘a sight to behold’





D’Andre Swift came in his stride. The fast-growing Detroit Lions back rushed to a career-high 130 yards in Week 10 before outdoing himself with 136 yards a week later. Then it all came to a halt on Thanksgiving Day when he sustained a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears. Swift will make his comeback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after four missed games. With head coach Dan Campbell’s 2-12-1 Lions looking to finish the season strong, there is some excitement with Swift poised for a return at the end of the season. “He’s looking good,” Campbell said Friday via the team’s transcript. “You can tell he’s at ease and he’s more confident. He’s ready. We were just trying to get him back into the flow last week. “Do we think he’ll be ready? What is his shoulder?’ But this week you know. You can see it. You can feel it. He’s been looking great all week.” 35 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft from Georgia by the Lions, Swift showed promise as a rookie and more in his sophomore year, even amid the Lions’ tough campaign. While the shoulder injury derailed him, Swift finds himself in a rare situation on Sunday bringing fresh legs to a week 17 match. “He looks fresh, that’s what he looks like, which is great,” Campbell said. “Sometimes I think you forget until you get to where we are in week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift who is fresh it’s a sight to behold. So he’s ready to go. I know he’s going for it wanted to go for a long time. And so he loves the game, he is competitive. It will be good to get him back.” Facing the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL, Swift could be in the right place at the right time for a resounding return. It was a tough season in 2021 for the Lions, but the comeback of their star-to-be could spark some positive movement in 2022.

