Sports
Pietersen proposes franchise red-ball tournament to save test cricket in England
Pietersen said the existing County Championship has lost its luster and is not fit to serve the test team in its current form
A first-class match modeled on the Hundred could help the English Test side “return to its former glory”, says ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen.
Pietersen, who won the Ashes in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, said the existing County Championship has lost its luster and is “not fit to serve the test team” in its current form.
“With the money elsewhere in the game, the (County) Championship in its current form is not fit to serve the test team,” Pietersen wrote in a blog post on Betway.
“The best players don’t want to play in it, so young English players don’t learn from other greats like I did. Batters are turned away by average bowlers with bad wickets and it’s all gaining momentum.” The 41-year-old praised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its professional franchise-based 100-ball cricket tournament – The Hundred.
“In The Hundred, the ECB has produced a match of a certain value. It’s the best against the best, marketed in the right way and the public involved.
“They’ve brought new people to the games and I can tell you that the players will have improved a lot as they play alongside other greats. It’s such a valuable experience.” He advised the board to come up with a similar tournament for the red ball format, adding that England players would benefit from shrugging off top foreign players.
“They should now introduce a similar franchise league for red ball cricket with the best playing against the best every week.
“They would make money available to attract some of the best foreign players in the world and the best English players would benefit from playing alongside them.
“It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would lead to an improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates to long-form cricket.”
He proposed an eight-team round-robin competition where pitches encourage strong hitting technique.
“The fields are monitored by the ECB so we don’t see big bowler friendly conditions like we do now.
“We need to have good pitches that reward and encourage strong hitting techniques, bat for long periods of time, and require bowlers’ ability to take wickets.” Pietersen added that the county system can work as the “feeder system” where players are developed until they are ready to perform.
“I can promise you that the current England team and many of the best youngsters in the system still see Test cricket, especially Ashes cricket, as the pinnacle of excellence.
“But the world’s best players are involved in the IPL, the PSL, the Big Bash, The Hundred and so on, so there’s no point in denying them the chance to make their millions more, like I was at the time.
“We need to create lucrative, high-quality, interesting leagues that reward and improve the best players. This could be one,” he wrote.
England are currently 0-3 behind the Ashes.
“There’s no point blaming Joe Root for what happened in Australia. He is the only class batter on that team and has been tasked with sending a poorly prepared, low-quality team to an Ashes series.” It was a hopeless task.
“Things won’t change by plucking the next batter from county cricket and sticking him up to open the blow. It’s failed too many times now.
“This franchise competition would be a fantastic opportunity to raise the standard of red ball cricket, bring domestic cricket back to the masses and it is the only way for the ECB to show that they value Test cricket and pay customer value.”
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/pietersen-proposes-franchise-red-ball-tournament-to-save-test-cricket-in-england/article38085593.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]