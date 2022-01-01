Australian Open: Emma Raducanu pulls out of warm-up after just coming out of Covid isolation | tennis news





Emma Raducanu will not be competing in the Melbourne tournament this week; event is one of several warm-up events for the Australian Open; the world No. 19 will compete in the Sydney Classic later this month in preparation for the first Grand Slam of 2022







Emma Raducanu was in isolation in Australia after testing positive for Covid Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from an Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne, having just come out of isolation after returning a positive Covid test. Raducanu, who was awarded an MBE on the New Year’s Honors list after winning the US Open in September, had withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus. The 19-year-old would headline one of two WTA 250 women’s warm-up tournaments taking place at Melbourne Park from January 4-9. Raducanu got an MBE in the New Year’s Honors list “The timing to participate in the first event in Melbourne this week is too early for me as I have just come back from isolation,” Raducanu said by the organisers. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu tells Sky News host Jacquie Beltrao about her New York fairytale and her goals for 2022. Emma Raducanu tells Sky News host Jacquie Beltrao about her New York fairytale and her goals for 2022. The world No. 19 will compete in the Sydney Classic later this month before making her Australian Open debut from January 17-30. Raducanu made it an unforgettable year for British tennis Britain has a new golden girl and her name is Emma Raducanu. One minute she was preparing to take A-Levels in Economics and Mathematics, and the next the then 18-year-old from Bromley, Kent was picking up the US Open trophy and collecting a check for £1.8 million. . Raducanu won 10 games at Flushing Meadows, all in straight sets, to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title altogether and the first British woman to win a major since Virginia Wade’s famed Wimbledon success in 1977. Her stunning 6-4 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez in the final earned her a red carpet spot at New York’s fashionable Met Gala and a forever place in the heart of the country. Quite a fairytale! Raducanu was a rookie who had never won a WTA Tour match and who played her first major tournament at Wimbledon just a few months earlier. Wow, those were some photos from year 2 to sum up my 2021 season. I want to say thank you and that I am immensely grateful for your generous support. I have learned many things at a fast pace on this incredible journey, but all I can say is that I am very excited and motivated for my next steps pic.twitter.com/SYgGccOx89 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) November 17, 2021 It was at the All England Club that Raducanu showed the British public and the tennis world what a special talent she is, reaching the fourth round before having to withdraw due to breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu was ranked 343rd in early 2021, finishing the year as the fifth British woman to reach the top 20 in the world, despite playing in just 10 tournaments. Her Australian Open preparations didn’t start in the best of circumstances after she contracted COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi, but she was in high spirits as she took home the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in isolation. What about her chances of more Grand Slam glory in 2022? Well, Raducanu has appointed an experienced and nurturing coach based in Torben Beltz, Germany, and is focused on physically catching up with her peers as she prepares for her first full season in the sport. Whether she will win more titles next season or in the future remains to be seen, but Raducanu has changed the landscape of British tennis and there could be a very exciting decade ahead.

