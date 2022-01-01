UMD Women’s Hockey: Bulldogs cap 2021 with 5-2 win over Harvard





The Bulldogs are back at Harvard to open New Year’s Day 2022 and face the Crimson again at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cambridge. A split this weekend is not good enough. That’s not what we came here for, we know that, said Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell, who along with associate head coach Laura Bellamy is a former assistant coach for the Crimson (Bellamy also played four years in goal at Harvard). We want to go home with two big wins. Hughes scored her first goal of the day unassisted with 25 seconds left in the second period via a great individual effort that started with her down the wall and finished with a shot from the groove. Hughes’ second goal of the game and 12th of the season came from a feed of senior linemates Anna Klein and Elizabeth Giguere. The Bulldogs top line of Hughes, Klein and Giguere finished with seven points in total as Klein had a goal and assist, Giguere had two assists and Hughes had two goals and an assist. They were great from the puck’s fall, Crowell said of her topline. They knew how important this game and this weekend was to us. They certainly settled early and kept coming at them. It looked like Harvard was going to go backwards a bit in the game and we kept coming at them. Both Crimsons goals came from their six power plays. Harvard, who was on the bench without head coach Katey Stone, tied the game 1-1 on Friday via a power play goal from Anne Bloomer 12:52 in the first period, then drew within one halfway through the third via a power play goal. by Emma Buckles. Senior center McKenzie Hewett, scoring on one of the Bulldogs’ four power plays, gave UMD a 2-1 lead 1:54 to play in the first period and senior wing Naomi Rogge got a feed from senior defender Lizi Norton recovered the lead. two Bulldogs goal lead in the third just 30 seconds after Buckle’s goal. Their couch was still celebrating a bit and they definitely had some life there. Then Rye and Lizi calmed down pretty quickly, Crowell said. That was amazing. That’s resilience there. That’s what we want to see from players like our upperclassmen, like Rogge and Lizi. That was fantastic. Bulldogs senior goaltender Emma Soderberg finished with 23 saves on 25 shots as Harvard had just four shots on target in the first period. Lindsay Reed, one of five goalkeepers on the Crimson roster this season, made 24 saves. This story was originally posted on December 31, 2021 at 4:18 PM. It was updated after Gabbie Hughes was given an additional assistant on December 31, 2021 at 4:57 PM.

