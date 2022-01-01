Connect with us

Higher and stronger, India’s Olympic medalists make their New Year’s wishes for 2022

The year 2021, although marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a successful year for Indian sports. An impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics saw the nation win an unprecedented seven medals, including a gold. (More sports news)

Considering that the Tokyo 2020 event was organized in such a difficult time, the achievements of the players seemed much greater. With not much to remember from the year, here’s a look at how the Indian Tokyo Summer winners look ahead to the new year 2022.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, said 2021 was a remarkable year and a great incentive to do even better in 2022. Mirabai has been eliminated after Tokyo and she has a lot of work to do in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Another Indian woman who starred in the Tokyo Olympics was PV Sindhu. While she could have won more than bronze as her arch-rival and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin withdrew from the event due to injury, PV Sindhu’s achievement made her only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

With major tournaments like the All England and World Tour Finals slated for 2022, PV Sindhu is looking to earn some more accolades. On the overcrowded badminton calendar, however, Sindhu will see “pick-and-choose” tournaments she wants to play. The season starts with the India Open.

Meanwhile, India’s silent hero at the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, said he will continue to work as he has so far. For the inexperienced, Ravi had entered the final of the Tokyo Olympics last year, losing to two-time ROC world champion Zavur Uguev.

Ravi has already said he is seeking a medal for both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in China.

India’s Bajrang Punia lived up to expectations, beating Kazakhstan Daulet Niyazbekov to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year, the Indian star wrestler will also compete in the UWW Rankings events. He has already started his 26-day training camp in Moscow for the busy season ahead.

Manpreet Singh, who led the Indian men’s hockey team to bronze medal glory in Tokyo, also sent everyone good wishes for the new year with a family photo.

Neeraj Chopra, the star of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, is currently in the US for a three-month camp. All eyes will be on the gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics as he competes in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships, and the Diamond League.

Meanwhile, Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to compete in the Olympics, will play four World Cups in Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece and Belgium. Bhavani Devi recalled her performance at the Olympics and shared a series of photos calling it “one of the most memorable” years of her life.

While veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal wished everyone a “happy and healthy” year, India’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat promised to return.

India’s top athletes have started 2022 with great determination. They will only hope that COVID stays away and the events go ahead as planned.

