NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, forecasts for Week 17, 2021: Cardinals Who Love Models, Steelers

The Eagles appeared to be out of the NFL playoff picture as they won just two of their first seven games this season. Since then, however, they have won six of their eight games, including the last three. They decide their own destiny heading into the Week 17 NFL schedule when they travel to Washington for an NFC East fight. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the last week 17 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Eagles have won their last three games in double digits, taking a 27-17 win over Washington in Week 15. Will you need to back them to complete the season sweep on Sunday and cover one of the smaller NFL spreads of the week? All week 17 NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model includes all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make Week 17’s best NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,100 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL Picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season with an incredible 134-96 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.

Now it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL Odds

Week 17 Top NFL Predictions

One of the model’s strongest NFL picks in Week 17 is for the Cardinals (+6) to cover the spread against the Cowboys. The Cardinals have lost three straight games since winning in Kyler Murray’s Week 13 return from an ankle injury. In those three games, Murray completed 61 percent of his passes, but threw three interceptions to just two touchdowns.

Still, this spot could favor Arizona after Dallas won the NFC East last week. While there are concerns about Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona still has a way of winning the division in the next two games. Murray and Kingsbury could both use a win against a team that could already prepare for the postseason to quell mounting criticism.

SportsLine’s model predicts Murray will have another up-and-down day, passing just over 260 yards with a better chance of throwing two touchdowns than two interceptions. Chase Edmonds is also expected to finish with over 100 yards and the Cardinals keep the game within a point of the road.

Another one of Week 17’s NFL predictions: The Steelers (+3.5) cover against the Browns on Monday Night Football. This could be veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game with the Steelers. He led the team to a 5-0-1 record in their last six home games and will play in front of a rowdy crowd. The Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs with a few wins to close out the regular season.

SportsLine’s model projects Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw another interception on Monday Night Football. As a result, the Steelers cover the spread in more than 60 percent of the simulations.

How to Make NFL Picks for Week 17

The model has also put out a call on who will win and cover in every other game on the NFL's Week 17 schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender is going down hard?

Week 17 NFL Odds, Spreads, Lines

sunday january 2

Raiders at Colts (-7, 44.5)

Giants at Bears (-6, 36.5)

Buccaneers at Jets (+13, 45.5)

Falcons at bills (-14.5, 44)

Eagles in Washington (+4.5, 45.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+4, 50.5)

Jaguars at Patriots (-16.5, 41.5)

Dolphins at Titans (-3.5, 40)

Rams at Ravens (+5.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Chargers (-7.5, 45.5)

Texans at 49ers (-12.5, 44)

Cardinals at Cowboys (-6, 51.5)

Panthers at Saints (-6.5, 37.5)

Lions at Seahawks (-7.5, 41.5)

Vikings at Packers (-13, 42.5)

Monday January 3

Browns at Steelers (+3.5, 41)