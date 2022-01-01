A look at the main events





Happy New Year, folks! 2022 promises to be another action packed year from a cricket perspective. While covidis is on the rise again and could threaten many scheduled tours, T20 competitions, as we saw in 2020 and much of 2021, one can hope that the pandemic situation improves or the cricket world turns into a second consecutive World Cup. can get through the year. Check out the major series/tournaments/leagues to be held in 2022 January #Big Bash League 2021-2022 (continuing from December) 55 T20 matches #Ashes 2021-2022 (continues from December) 5 Test matches #India Tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Continued from December) 3 Test & 3 ODI Matches #Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2022 Two tests January February #ICC 2022 U-19 World Cup in West Indies 48One-day competitions #Womens Ashes 2022 in Australia One test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches #New Zealand Tour of Australia 3 ODIs, one T20I #Pakistan Super League 34T20s January March #England Tour of the West Indies in the West Indies 5 T20Is, 3 test matches February #West Indian tour of India 3 ODIs and 3 T20I agreements #Sri Lanka Tour of Australia 5 T20I matches #February March #South Africa Tour of New Zealand 2 test matches #Sri Lanka tour of India in India 2 tests, 3 T20I matches March #Australia Tour of New Zealand 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs March April #Australia Tour of Pakistan 3 tests, 3 ODIs and 1 T20I match #ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand 31ODIs Bangladesh Tour of South Africa 3 ODIs, 2 test matches #Dutch Tour of New Zealand 1 T20I and 3 ODIs April May #Indian Premier League (IPL) in India June- #New Zealand Tour of England 3 test matches #West Indies Tour of the Netherlands 3 ODIs #South Africa Tour of India 5 T20Is #England Tour of the Netherlands 3 ODIs July #India Tour of England One test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches July-September South Africa Tour of England 3 ODIs September #Pakistan Tour of Afghanistan in Sri Lanka 3 ODIs October November #T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia 45T20s Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

