How Nebraska’s Football Transfers Have Been Since Leaving Lincoln

Ever since Scott Frost became Nebraska’s 30th head football coach, there have been numerous roster departures from Lincoln. As of 2018, at least 67 players have left for various reasons. Some were undoubtedly significant team losses that could have helped improve NOW’s chances of winning some matches, some stopped for medical reasons and others were just an absolute miss in scouting, development or both. HuskerOnline.com brings you our breakdown of the major transfers from the program, as well as the rest of the defectors.

big losses

Wan’Dale Robinson thrived after returning to his home state of Kentucky. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)

These are the former Husker players who, if they had stayed around, would have been starters and major contributors to Nebraska’s fortunes on the field. The incentive factor is most pronounced in these handful of transfers.

WR/APB Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky) — He was one of the gems of Nebraska’s Class of 2019 as a Rivals100 designer and All-American game participant. He went back and forth committing to Kentucky and Nebraska, staying in Lincoln for two seasons. He was named a freshman All-American in the second team and led NOW with 51 catches for 461 receiving yards, despite playing only eight games and splitting duties while running back as a sophomore. In his first season with Kentucky, Robinson had 94 receptions for 1,164 yards with seven touchdowns. He earned second-team All-SEC honors and is considering early unregistering from the NFL draft. He has two more seasons of eligibility at the collegiate level. Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm wrote in October. “Robinson looks like a novice slot receiver in the NFL with great yards-after-the-catch skill that can also be used as a runner and punt returner.”

ILB Avery Roberts (Oregon State) – Roberts originally signed with the Mike Riley staff and he was part of an exodus of several players from Nebraska to the state of Oregon. He was a Rivals100 prospect, and he played in all 12 games as one of two true freshmen to play for Nebraska in the 2017 season. He recorded four tackles, all on special teams. After a year of sitting idle when he got to Eugene, Roberts led the Beavers with 83 total tackles as a sophomore while starting in 10 games. As a junior, he played in and started six games, recording 69 tackles. In 2021, Roberts had an impressive 123 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and an interception. He was named All-Pac-12 by the first-team coaches after the past two seasons and earned some All-American mention by Phil Steele and others. He has officially signed up for the 2022 NFL Draft and is waiving his final season of eligibility for COVID.

RB Greg Bell (San Diego State) – He came to Nebraska from the junior college ranks and Lincoln never “clicked” for whatever reason. But he left like a duck to water in the state of San Diego. Last season, he rushed for 1,091 yards, 4.5 yards per clip, with nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 637 yards [5.6 ypc] and six touchdowns in 2020, and added 133 receiving yards and one score.

Tristan Gebbia switched before ever taking a picture in a game for Nebraska. ()

Quarterback Transfers

Four quarterbacks have moved from Nebraska to other college programs since Scott Frost took over as head coach at Lincoln.

QB Noah Vedral (Rutgers) – He played one season in Central Florida before following Coach Frost home to Lincoln, where he was the backup to Adrian Martinez. Vedral saw his most time as a Husker in 2019 when he completed 34 of 52 passes [65%] for 418 meters. As the primary starter at Rutgers for the past two seasons, Vedral has completed 60% of his passes for approximately 3,000 combined passing yards, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is also rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights collected a 5-7 record in 2021 and a 3-6 record in 2020.

Patrick O’Brien (state of Colorado) – He originally signed with the Mike Riley staff and played sparingly in 2017, completing 18 passes for 192 yards with one interception. He was also fired seven times. After being in Colorado for a year after the transfer, his best season as an Aries was in 2019, when he threw 2,800 yards. [62% completions] with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is now a graduate of the University of Washington.

Tristan Gebbia (Oregon State) — Another Mike Riley signer, he was part of the announced 2017 recruiting class that largely fell apart and fell short of billing. In his two seasons as a spotter for the Beavers, Gebbia completed 62% of his passes for approximately 1,200 yards, totaling five touchdown passes and four interceptions. He was injured in a controversial game against Oregon late in the 2020 season and did not play in 2021.

Adrian Martinez (State of Kansas) After collecting more than 10,000 yards in total offense during his four seasons with Nebraska, Martinez will play collegiate ball for the Wildcats in the Big 12 in his senior year.

Boe Wilson earned all of the second-team conference credits in Western Kentucky last season. (Tyler Krecklow)

remarkable

WR Tyjon Lindsey (Oregon State) – He had a total of 874 yards from scrimmage in his three combined seasons playing at Corvallis. Not quite meeting the standards of the number 62 rated player in the country for the Class of 2017.

p Caleb Lightbourn (Oregon State) – After redshirting in 2019, he played in all seven games of the 2020 Beavers COVID abridged season. He kicked 13 times at a 40.2 average and put opponents twice in their 20-yard line. He finished with 11 touchbacks on kickoffs.

QB Luke McCaffrey (Louisville to Rice) – He lasted about a week at Louisville before moving to Rice, where he completed 31-of-62 passes for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 132 yards on 41 carries [3.2 ypc].

TE Kurt Rafdal (Boise State) – In 2021, he had eight receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

WR/PR JD Spielman (TCU) – In his two seasons with the Horned Frogs, he had a total of 13 receptions for 181 yards with two touchdowns. Spielman averaged about 850 yards in each of his three seasons in Nebraska.

WR Quay Warner (State of Kansas) – He had 11 receptions for 124 yards at Kansas State last season.

OL Boe Wilson (Western Kentucky) – He helped WKU to a 9-5 record and bowl win over Appalachian State in 2021. He was named second-team All-Conference USA and The Athletic’s All-Portal Team. 2021 was his sixth year of college football.

Walking back Marvin Scott has recently decided to enter the transfer portal. (Sean Callahan)

others