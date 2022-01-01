The ATP Cup tennis kicks off in Australia. Italy among the favourites





AGI – 2022 of tennis opens with the third edition of the ATP Cup scheduled from today until January 9 in Australia. After their defeat in the final to Russia in 2021, Italy are presenting themselves with renewed ambitions for victory, aiming to make up for the bitter defeat in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup that took place in Turin last December. The competition formula is very simple: 16 participants divided into 4 Italian groups of 4 national teams each. After the 3 matches in the group, the one classified first advances to the semi-finals, the only passage for the final and the victory of the trophy. The Azzurri, captained by Vincenzo Santopadre, will take to the field on January 2 on the Sydney hard court against Russia, France and the hosts Australia, the first opponents of their debut. The transalpines replaced Austria, which withdrew after the loss of Thiem and Novak. Each match is divided into two singles, in which the number one and number two of the expedition are used, and a double. Italy presents itself in a typical formation, or with its two top ten in the world ranking, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, plus Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini ready to play doubles (but here remains the possibility to see different pairs with the use of Sinner or Berrettini). Complete the Lorenzo Sonego team, ready to take over in case of problems, injuries or fatigue. Each match is played in the best of three sets. Australia, led by Hewitt, gambles on De Minaur, Duckworth, Purcell, Peers and Saville; France, a match scheduled for the night between January 3 and 4, instead relies on Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin. Finally, the last round of the first stage on January 6, without Rublev, Karatsev and Kachanov, Russia has only three players: Medvedev, Safiullin and Karlovskiy. Among the favorite national teams on the eve, we cannot but the Germany of Zverev and Struff, the Spain of Carreno Busta and Bautista Agut, the Great Britain of Norrie and Evans, the USA of Isner and Fritz and the Canada of Auger- Aliassime and Shapovalov download. As an Outsider, on the other hand, keep an eye out for Argentina, Norway and Poland led by Schwartzman, Ruud and Hurkacz respectively. The competition, whose prize pool is approximately $14 million, is also important for the ATP ranking as up to 750 points are awarded in singles and 250 in doubles.

