



COLLEGE HOCKEY Who:Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-5-0) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (4-10-2) When:Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m True:Lefty Smith Rink at Compton Family Ice Arena (5022), South Bend. Television/streaming:Peacock TV and Peacock App.Radio:WZOC-FM (94.3) andUND.com. tickets:Mobile tickets and single game subscriptions available at UND.com/BuyTickets. Masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking. Lake:Stastney’s two goals help No. 8 Notre Dame hockey team rally past Spartans 3-2 summaries:Both teams come from pre-Christmas splits. In the Atlantic Hockey Association home-and-home series, coach Jason Lammers Purple Eagles recovered from a 4-0 loss to Canisius on December 9 with a 3-2 win over the visit to Canisius on December 10. Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish split two-game Big Ten Hockey Conference series with a visit to the state of Michigan, winning 3-2 on December 10 before falling 1-0 in overtime on December 11. Rankings:Notre Dame is ranked number 10 in the latest polls by USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and USCHO.com (media). Niagara is not ranked. Rivalry:Notre Dame leads 2-0-1 in the series that began with a 3-3 tie in overtime in the Maverick Stampede’s consolation game in Omaha, Nebraska, on October 14, 2000 (Irish won shootout and finished third). Irish defeated Purple Eagles 6-3, 7-0 at Compton Family Ice Arena on October 24-25, 2014. Scouting Irish:Notre Dame enters series 6-1 in non-Big Ten Conference games and has only moved home game with Boston College (January 19) not yet playing in the league. … Sophomore left wing Landon Slaggert would miss series because he would play for Team USA during the World Junior Championships in Alberta. The tournament has since been canceled due to a COVID outbreak. Team USA, which opened on Sunday with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia over the winning goal by Slaggerts, had to give up the second game to Switzerland on Tuesday due to COVID-19 problems. Junior right Max Ellis (11-9-20) leads Irish in scoring by four points over sophomore judge Ryder Rolston (6-10-16) and six points over senior defender Nick Leivermann (5-9-14). Leivermann is one of four five-goal players Landon Slaggert, junior right Trevor Janicke and senior center Graham Slaggert are the others. Rolston leads Irish in game-winning goals with three, one more than senior center Cam Burke. Two of Ellis’ goals have been scored while Irish played shorthanded. Senior Spencer Stastney (2-7-9), grad transfer Adam Karashik (0-9-9) and freshman Jake Boltmann (1-7-8) lead the blueline corps. Grad transfer Matthew Galajda (1.72 goals-to-average, .931 save percentage and 8-2-0 record, two shutouts) and junior Ryan Bischel (2.08 average, .921 save percentage, 4-3-0 record) split netminding chores against the state of Michigan. Notre Dame defeated the opposition 23-7 in the second period. Notre Dame is fourth with 17 points in the Big Ten behind leaders Michigan (23), Minnesota (19) and Ohio State (18). NCAA Team Stats (59 Schools Ranked): Scoring Violation, 3.41 Goals Per Game (14th Nationally); scoring defense, 1.94 goals per game (5th); scoring margin, 1.47 goals per game (7th); faceoff win rate, 0.527 (512-459) (12th); power play percentage, 0.190 (11 of 58) (27th); penalty-kill rate, 0.922 (59 of 64) (2nd); penalty minutes per game, 10.18 (42nd). … Next: Irish are on their way for Big Ten series at Penn State (7-8) and Ohio State (January 14-15). Purple Eagle Scouting:Junior center Albin Nilsson, a resident of Sweden, scored the winning goal on December 10 against Canisius at 3:23 am overtime. Nilsson (4-7-11) and junior right Ryan Naumovski (5-6-11) lead Niagara in scoring ahead of senior strikers Ryan Cox (4-4-8) and Luke Edgerton (1-7-8). Senior Chris Harpur (0-6-6), sophomore Josef Mysak (2-2-4) and senior Zac Herrmann (1-3-4) lead the defence. Junior Chad Veltri (2.91 goals-against average, 0.896 save percentage, 4-6-1 record) and freshman Jake Sibell (3.99 average, 0.880 save percentage, 0-4-1 record) share netminding chores. Niagara is tied for seventh with American International on 14 points, nine behind leader Bentley in the Atlantic Hockey Association. NCAA Team Stats (59 Schools Ranked): Scoring Violation, 1.88 Goals Per Game (52nd Nationally); scoring defense, 3.56 goals per game (48th); scoring margin, -1.69 (57th); faceoff win rate, 0.489 (476-497) (36th); power play percentage, 0.186 (13 of 70) (31st); penalty-kill rate, 0.738 (45 of 61) (50th); penalty minutes per game, 10.69 (35th). John Fineran, Tribune correspondent BIG TEN STANDARDS (Conference) Pt., GP, WLT, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA Michigan 23, 12, 7-5-0, 0-2, 0.45-34 Minnesota 19, 10, 6-4-0, 0-1, 0, 33-26 Ohio State 18, 10, 6-4-0, 0-0, 0, 32-24 Notre Dame 17, 10, 6-4-0, 2-1, 0, 29-22 Michigan State 14, 10, 5-5-0, 1-0, 0, 24-30 Wisconsin 9, 10, 3-7-0, 1-1, 0.22-34 Penn State 8, 10, 3-7-0, 1-0, 0, 26-41 (Overall, WLT, .Pct, GF-GA) Michigan 14-6-0, .700, 81-51; Minnesota 10-8-0, .556, 61-49; Ohio State 12-6-0, .667, 61-42; Notre Dame 12-5-0, .706, 58-33; Michigan State 10-7-1, .583, 44-45; Wisconsin 6-12-1, .342, 36-60; Penn State 11-8-0, .579, 65-58. Tuesday 28 December schedule Vacation Face-Off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Wisconsin 3, Yale 2 (OT) (Amenity 6, Bowling Green 2) Wednesday December 29 schedule Great Lakes Invitational West Michigan, Michigan, 7 p.m. Michigan Tech in Michigan, 7 p.m. Vacation Face-Off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin wisconsin vs. Providence, 8:30 PM, Championship (Bowling Green vs. Yale, 5 p.m., consolation) Thursday 30 December schedule Great Lakes Invitational Michigan Tech in the State of Michigan, 5 p.m. Western Michigan in Michigan, canceled Friday December 31 schedule Long Island in Ohio State, 7 p.m. Maine at Penn State, canceled Program Saturday 1 January Niagara at Notre Dame, 5 p.m. Long Island, Ohio, 7 p.m. Maine at Penn State, canceled Sunday January 2 schedule Niagara at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

