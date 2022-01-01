Manav Thakkar redefines his game in the new phase of his career

Although he was a top competitor, Manav Thakkar was unable to win the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in 2021. Last month, after losing a final to unseeded Sanil Shetty in Dehradun, India’s No. 5 lost in the last 16 in Pondicherry.

It turns out that Thakkar has tried to add new elements to his game without affecting his balance or reducing his lead. And despite some excellent results, winning the bronze medal in doubles in the Asian Table Tennis Championships and reaching the round of 16 in the World Table Tennis Contender in Budapest, he admits that there have been problems.

I also had some heavy losses this year, maybe because I was changing my style a bit, Thakkar saidsports starby phone from Indore, where he is gearing up for the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (Central Zone), which begins January 3.

I couldn’t control my game well when I tried new things. I would be confused if I continued in my old style or if I played differently. And because of this I didn’t get the correct connection (sic), he said.

Power and Attack

The arduous journey to become a more powerful player began with his move to Sonepat, near Delhi, to train a new coach and support staff. Motivated by his desire to keep himself enrolled in a professional academy after he left Ajmer, Thakkar analyzed his game and focused on two core areas that added a new dimension to his counterattack and corrected his stance.

He began to rely more on his legs for his flexed stance as he played and worked on building strength in his legs, core and arms to generate more power. And he started attacking more.

I used to let my opponent attack and then play my own game. I keep doing that, because that’s my strength, but at the same time I can surprise my opponent by using my own attacks, by making powerful blows. But with the arrival of the powerful strokes, I often miss my negatives as well. So that I have to manage well; when I attack there should be fewer mistakes and more surprises for the opponent, no surprises for me in terms of mistakes, he explained.

Thakkar was the No. 1 U-21 player in 2019, and for a player who was used to playing matches incessantly, he had been going through a rough patch lately when he stopped playing age group tournaments.

Even though I lost faith in the senior tournaments, I played U-21 games and won them and gained confidence. But now it’s not like that, when I play in seniors, you lose two or three games, you lose your confidence. That was a very challenging time for me as I was not expecting this (sic). Now I can deal with that, because that is very important.

He underlined the benefits of this new situation and said: I can now plan my training with my coach, I can plan my schedule, work on my weaknesses and then play the games. Once I focus on the process, not the result, it’s easier for me to gain trust.

To further improve his game, Thakkar joined the Bundesliga, the German table tennis league, in 2021 but was unable to play a single match due to the pandemic. Now he hopes he can get there this year before his visa expires in a few months.

But before that, he hopes to maintain his good form from the Inter-Unit PSPB tournament – beating Anthony Amalraj, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai to win the singles title – to the National RankingChampionships and then the 83Inter-State National Championships in Shillong later this month, atourneyhe nearly won in 2019 when he lost the final 4-3 to Harmeet Desai.

Thakkar, who also spends time with mentor Sharath Kamal in Chennai when not training in Sonepat, hopes to win medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships themed events this year. He outlined his personal goals and said: I want to improve my position in the senior category (currently 133). I want to climb into the top 100 or even the top 80 in the next year and by 2024 or 2025 I want to get to the top 20 or the top 10.