cowboys vs. Cardinals odds, spread, line: NFL picks, Week 17 prediction, model’s best bets on 134-96 run





The Dallas Cowboys posted a six-game winning streak after losing their 2021 NFL season opener, but then ran into a tough spot, losing three of their four games. They’ve straightened the ship since falling overtime to Las Vegas over Thanksgiving, winning four straight games and making it to the NFC East for the fourth time in eight years. Dallas (11-4) can still take the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but it must first get past the visiting Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday. Kick-off from the AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 PM ET. Dallas is a six-point favorite in the last Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 51.5. Before Cardinals vs. To enable Cowboys Choices, make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,100 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season with an incredible run of 134-96 on the top rated NFL Picks dating from the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. Now the model has set his sights on Cowboys vs Cardinals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are the NFL Odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Cardinals vs. Cowboys: cowboys vs. Cardinals Spread: Dallas -6

cowboys vs. Cardinals over-under: 51.5 points

cowboys vs. Cardinals Money Line: Dallas -270, Arizona +220

DAL: Cowboys are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games

AZ: Cardinals are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against teams with winning records Why the Cowboys can cover The Dallas offense leads the NFL in total yards (409.5) and scoring (30.5 points). The Cowboys have racked up at least 21 points in six of their last seven games, outperforming their opponents 131-17 in their four-game winning streak. Their 56-point burst in last week’s win over Washington was their highest output since they racked up 59 in a Week 6 win against San Francisco in 1980. Quarterback Dak Prescott leads Dallas’ third passing offense (282.7 yards) and is ninth in the league in passing yards (3,928) and touchdown pitches (29). The 28-year-old tied for a season high with four TD passes against Washington, having recorded a total of five in his previous five games. Why the cardinals can cover Arizona holds the best road record in the NFL this season, 7-1. It has also prevailed against the Cowboys in the all-time series, winning five of their last six encounters. The Cardinals have recorded double-digit victories on their last two visits to Dallas, including a 38-10 win in Week 6 last season. Quarterback Kyler Murray has thrown at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns for the third time in his three-year career, despite missing three games this year with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,284 yards with 21 TDs while running for 344 yards and five scores. How to Play Cowboys vs. Making Cardinals Choices The SportsLine model leans over the total. In fact, it asks for 52 points in total. It also says that one side of the spread cashes out nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only choose at SportsLine. So who will win Cardinals vs. cowboy? And which side of the spread cashes out nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread everywhere, all from the high-end model that has surged over $7,100 on its top-rated NFL picks, and invent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowboys-vs-cardinals-odds-spread-line-nfl-picks-week-17-prediction-best-bets-from-model-on-134-96-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos