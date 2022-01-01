SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, XI Play, Injury Update – KFC Big Bash League T20





SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, Playing XI, Injury Update of KFC Big Bash League T20 match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Details: The thirtieth match of 2021-22 KFC Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers on January 1 at the International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour. For all Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us Cricket Addictor Telegram Channel. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be viewed on the CricketAddictor website. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Example: Sydney Sixers will face Melbourne Renegades in the thirtieth league game of the KFC Big Bash League T20 on Saturday. Sydney Sixers have played seven games so far this season, losing only one. They are currently at the top of the points list, with 21 points on the tally. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades have played six games and lost five of them. They are currently last on the points list, with 5 points in their total. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 24C, with a humidity of 65% and a wind speed of 33 km/h. There’s no chance of rain playing the bummer. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League match 30 pitch report: The surface is a stroke friendly deck, with first aid for the swing bowlers on offer. There isn’t much help for the spinners on this track in the beginning. It will be easier to hit in the second half. Average 1st innings score: The average score in the first innings on this course is 160 runs. Record of chasing teams: The second batting team has decent records on this track. They managed to win 65% of the games on this surface. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Probable XIs: Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope Melbourne RenegadesSam Harper, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Josh Philippe Having scored 295 runs in 7 matches so far, he will once again be an essential choice for this match. Moises Henriques Having scored 257 runs in 7 games this season so far, he hopes to continue his dominance with the bat. Sean Abbott has taken 12 wickets in 5 games this season so far and will also be a valuable addition to the fantasy side for this game. Hayden Kerr has hunted 11 scalps in 7 matches, and could come in handy with another healthy bowling performance in this match. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott Vice Captain Moises Henriques, Sam Harper Featured Play XI No.1 for SIX vs REN Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers Josh Philippe , Sam Harper batters Nic Maddinson, James Vince, Mackenzie Harvey All-rounder Moises Henriques (vc), Daniel Christian bowlers Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr Featured Play XI No.2 for SIX vs REN Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers josh philippe, Sam Harper (vc) batters Jordan Silk, James Vince, Mackenzie Harvey Allrounders Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian bowlers Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Sean Abbott (c), Hayden Kerr SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Expert Advice: Sean Abbott and Josh Philippe are among the best multiplier picks for this game. Hayden Kerr and Zahir Khan are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-2-4. SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League Match 30 Probable Winners: Given the team combinations and recent forms, Sydney Sixers is expected to win this match.

